Leeds fans swoon over Stuart Dallas footage

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 12:00pm

Leeds United fans are loving their versatile midfielder Stuart Dallas even more after footage of him banging a few goals in emerged on the club’s official Twitter feed.

The 28-year-old has been a frequent presence at Elland Road ever since joining in the summer of 2015 from league rivals Brentford, linking up with his former boss Uwe Rosler.

He’s gone on to feature 184 times, playing in every role you could imagine from his trademark central midfield position to both right and left-back, too.

Dallas may have only netted 17 times for the Whites, but there are enough corkers for a showreel as seen below.

It has led to some supporters eyeing him up to claim the ‘Player of the Season’ award whilst others in west Yorkshire have just been left drooling over his exploits.

There were even comparisons made to ex-youth product and now Champions League winner James Milner as well as the Irishman being a better finisher than his teammate and top goalscorer, Patrick Bamford.

Is Stuart Dallas worthy of the Player of the Season award?

100% yes, Mr Underrated!

100% yes, Mr Underrated!

No way, Phillips or White!

No way, Phillips or White!

Here’s what has been said…

