Leeds fans swoon over Stuart Dallas footage

Leeds United fans are loving their versatile midfielder Stuart Dallas even more after footage of him banging a few goals in emerged on the club’s official Twitter feed.

The 28-year-old has been a frequent presence at Elland Road ever since joining in the summer of 2015 from league rivals Brentford, linking up with his former boss Uwe Rosler.

He’s gone on to feature 184 times, playing in every role you could imagine from his trademark central midfield position to both right and left-back, too.

Dallas may have only netted 17 times for the Whites, but there are enough corkers for a showreel as seen below.

It has led to some supporters eyeing him up to claim the ‘Player of the Season’ award whilst others in west Yorkshire have just been left drooling over his exploits.

There were even comparisons made to ex-youth product and now Champions League winner James Milner as well as the Irishman being a better finisher than his teammate and top goalscorer, Patrick Bamford.

Is Stuart Dallas worthy of the Player of the Season award?

100% yes, Mr Underrated! Vote No way, Phillips or White! Vote

Here’s what has been said…

As soon as he signed I knew the lad would be the one. He’s like Milner for me, everywhere and anywhere https://t.co/uGayEbKh9l — Nathan (@NathJones16) April 1, 2020

These goals are actually much better than I expected them to be. Always rated Dallas though, used to have a debate with people game after game. Different gravy this season! https://t.co/h3k47ley0O — Ben Smith (@BenSmith_7) April 1, 2020

Dallas is actually a better finisher than bamford https://t.co/xN39bDZvNg — Byron (@byron_lufc) April 1, 2020

Crazy underrated, don’t care what anyone says. https://t.co/vhsUqdOpEZ — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) April 1, 2020

The Cookstown Cafu. Player of the season 👌🏻 — Neil Mc Kay (@keaveney14) April 1, 2020

Cookstown Cafu, Mr consistent, most underrated player in the squad @dallas_stuart — Luke townend (@Luketownend2) April 1, 2020

Ps @dallas_stuart is so underated. Versitile is a little insulting to be fair. He’s absolutely class and our player of the season, Cookstown Cafu. #lufc — Nick Watmough 💙💛 (@Nickjw2014) April 1, 2020

Hero — JT (@lufc_) April 1, 2020

Big Sexy Stuart — Alex (@Bazzbawls) April 1, 2020

💛💙 Top Professional — Tom (@Tom02945102) April 1, 2020

