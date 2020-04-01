 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa throwback footage

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 1/4/2020 | 12:30pm

Leeds United fans have been left gushing over old footage of their manager Marcelo Bielsa this week after a clip was posted to Twitter.

The Argentine is seen giving a presentation to the Amsterdam Aspire Academy back in 2016. He outlines just how extensively he watched Louis van Gaal’s Ajax team and how he would guess the substitutions the Dutchman would make in these matches – we’re talking over 200 games here.

Such a revelation only goes to show just how different Bielsa is to other managers and why an English second-tier team like Leeds are thoroughly lucky to have him in charge.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of some big names in Europe, including Atletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lazio, yet hasn’t won anything major of note with his closest attempt being a Europa League runner-up with the Spanish outfit back in 2012.

Is Marcelo Bielsa the greatest coach to grace the Elland Road dugout?

Although that could soon change if the Whites are allowed to get their promotion push back on track this campaign, they sit top of the Championship standings with a healthy seven-point advantage to the playoff zone.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the throwback footage…

