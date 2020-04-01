Leeds fans react to Marcelo Bielsa throwback footage

Leeds United fans have been left gushing over old footage of their manager Marcelo Bielsa this week after a clip was posted to Twitter.

The Argentine is seen giving a presentation to the Amsterdam Aspire Academy back in 2016. He outlines just how extensively he watched Louis van Gaal’s Ajax team and how he would guess the substitutions the Dutchman would make in these matches – we’re talking over 200 games here.

After almost 32 hours of work, I'm done. Exhausted but happy.

Bielsa at Amsterdam Aspire Academy complete with English subtitles. Enjoy it. It's amazing.

Anyone who loves footbal must see it. RT. Full: https://t.co/rAW6biKvmU Here's a short clip that I loved:#lufc #bielsa

Such a revelation only goes to show just how different Bielsa is to other managers and why an English second-tier team like Leeds are thoroughly lucky to have him in charge.

The 54-year-old has been in charge of some big names in Europe, including Atletic Bilbao, Marseille and Lazio, yet hasn’t won anything major of note with his closest attempt being a Europa League runner-up with the Spanish outfit back in 2012.

Although that could soon change if the Whites are allowed to get their promotion push back on track this campaign, they sit top of the Championship standings with a healthy seven-point advantage to the playoff zone.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the throwback footage…

Top work!!!!! Wow!!!!!! Thank you thank you thank you!!!!

👍👍 — Harry (@harrygoodfella1) March 31, 2020

Thanks for posting. Really enjoyed watching this. — Ayub Khan (@ayubkhan65) April 1, 2020

Fascinating, many thanks Juani 👏👏 — Beverley Marwood 💙💛 (@BeverleyMarwood) March 31, 2020

Thanks. He is a much respected figure in world football and just happens to be our coach, we are so fortunate. — Jonathanlufc (@Jonatha23848594) March 31, 2020

This is superb thank you! — ¥ (@aitchforty) March 31, 2020

Thanks very much mate great work again. Priceless. — lufcphil (@philipjdaniels) March 31, 2020

Wow! You have put some serious work into that. Only seen the clip so far, but it shows how far Bielsa is ahead of any other manager on the planet with this stuff. So lucky to have him at #lufc — Mr Lomas (@lomas_mr) March 31, 2020

Thanks for your brilliant efforts. Very much appreciated! 😎⚽️⚽️⚽️ #mot — Top Withins (@top_withins) March 31, 2020

