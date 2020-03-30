Leeds fans on Daniel Ayala

Leeds United fans have been discussing the potential of signing a player from one of their Championship rivals.

According to The Northern Echo, the Whites are known to have an interest in Middlesbrough centre-back Daniel Ayala, who is out of contract this summer.

Would you like to see Daniel Ayala join on a free?

The Spaniard denied thoughts of an exit during the January transfer window but has since gone on to play only 34 minutes having limped off against Preston North End.

Ayala is currently valued at £3.6m by Transfermarkt and supporters at Elland Road have been discussing whether or not they’d like to see him make the switch.

Here’s what has been said…

No — Bielsa's Cheese Wedge Ultras (@Allcheese1) March 29, 2020

Absolutely not! — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) March 29, 2020

Not a hope, he’s a liabilty. — Alan Thompson 🇮🇪 (@thombo1987) March 29, 2020

Not good enough and he is a cheat…!! — Ian Duffy, Esq. (@IanDuffy88) March 29, 2020

He wouldn’t get in the team not good enough — mark williams (@willy07946) March 29, 2020

not anymore, a few years ago maybe but not now. — Joseph Spiteri (@leedsjoespiteri) March 29, 2020

There were many completely against the idea of landing Ayala with him being described as a “cheat” as well as a “liability.”

Others believe that he wouldn’t be good enough to even get in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

This season, the long-serving defender has played 25 matches, per Transfermarkt, but hasn’t been seen since their New Year’s Day victory whilst he was part of the side that Leeds thrashed 4-0 back in November.

However, some in west Yorkshire would like to see them clinch the Boro skipper as there are some qualities they could do with – although, the division Leeds will be playing in next season is still unknown.

If they do indeed gain promotion, then there will be question marks on the veteran as he’s only ever played 26 times in the top-flight.

I think he’d be a good squad man as we are thin on the ground and he’s amazing in the air. — RobG (@RobertG76210733) March 29, 2020

Hate him.

But he’s a good player, and would fit in well, I’m sure! — J Che Hall (@jonhall8336) March 29, 2020

Agreed. An awful lot of making up needed on his behalf but then again his attitude correlates with very with our traditional outlook. More importantly still he will only be coming if sanctioned by Bielsa and no one’s going to question that surely. — Sean Emmett (@MorcarsHill) March 29, 2020

Should of got him in jan — Alan Durant (@AlanLovesLeeds) March 29, 2020

Some of the reasoning behind wanting him to join United included his aerial presence with him standing at 6 foot 3 inches tall, and that if Bielsa agrees, then who is going to really question the cult hero.

One supporter even broadcasted his hate for the centre-back but did admit he would fit in well at Elland Road.

