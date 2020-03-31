 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans unleash on Huddersfield owner

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 31/3/2020 | 05:30pm

Leeds United fans have been sent into a frenzy on social media after reading comments from Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson.

The majority shareholder at their arch-rivals was speaking on a Terriers’ podcast over the weekend where he claimed that they had a better squad of players than the league-leading Leeds.

Which is the better squad of players?

He said: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you cut those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.”

That’s quite an outlandish statement to make given that 29 points separate the two teams in the division and it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that both teams could be two divisions apart come the summer – Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on the verge of the playoffs while Danny Cowley’s lot are 18th near the relegation zone.

The Whites have beaten them twice this season, too, the most recent a 2-0 victory right before a suspension was put on all fixtures.

Supporters haven’t taken too kindly to the comments at all, here’s what they have been saying…

