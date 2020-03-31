Leeds fans unleash on Huddersfield owner

Leeds United fans have been sent into a frenzy on social media after reading comments from Huddersfield Town owner Phil Hodgkinson.

The majority shareholder at their arch-rivals was speaking on a Terriers’ podcast over the weekend where he claimed that they had a better squad of players than the league-leading Leeds.

Which is the better squad of players?

He said: “If you look at that Leeds game, if you cut those two squads together, I would not say, in my personal opinion, that Leeds have got better players than us barring one or two. I believe we’ve got better players in most positions.”

That’s quite an outlandish statement to make given that 29 points separate the two teams in the division and it isn’t out of the realms of possibility that both teams could be two divisions apart come the summer – Marcelo Bielsa’s side are on the verge of the playoffs while Danny Cowley’s lot are 18th near the relegation zone.

The Whites have beaten them twice this season, too, the most recent a 2-0 victory right before a suspension was put on all fixtures.

Supporters haven’t taken too kindly to the comments at all, here’s what they have been saying…

Barking mad. — Matt Hainsworth (@MatthewHainswo1) March 31, 2020

He is deluded then. — Sorely (@Samtonked76) March 31, 2020

With all the craziness in the world at the moment this is definitely the craziest thing I have heard. This bloke is deluded 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Glen Butterfield (@Butterfiel1Glen) March 31, 2020

Won’t even be the best In Division1. Needs to get out more. — Kevin Wilson (@KevinWi51372439) March 31, 2020

Isolation getting to him. Wonder which kennels they’ve got him at? — Kayray (@KatieLUFC) March 31, 2020

Blind loyalty… I believe Leeds have a better squad than Liverpool, doesn’t make it true tho 🤷🏻‍♂️😂😂😂 — John M (@JohnMat45466821) March 31, 2020

What does that say about their manager so? #lufc — Darragh Cunningham (@DarraghC81) March 31, 2020

Gammon. — Andy Moran (@Coradomoz) March 31, 2020

One of the most deluded things I’ve ever heard. — Jamie (@gelderd_aggro8) March 31, 2020

he deserves no publicity whatsoever. He’s desperate. — Christopher McHale (@ChristoMac61) March 31, 2020

