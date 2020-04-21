Football finance expert has his say on Leeds’ interest in Ben White

Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has said that Leeds United could seal a cut-price deal for Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White due to the impacts of an economic downturn on the transfer market, in an interview with The Express.

What did he say?

White has been excellent on loan at Elland Road this season, with the 22-year-old starting all 37 of Leeds’ Championship fixtures this season.

His performances have not only impressed Marcelo Bielsa though, with Liverpool also said to be interested after watching him on a number of occasions.

However, with the transfer market said to be impacted by the suspension of the season, player valuations could be impacted and Maguire said that this should prove a bonus for Leeds in their pursuit of White.

“I think in respect of the teams coming up they will probably spend a little bit less but that’s partly due to the fact they will be able to buy the players slightly cheaper,” he told The Express.

“Leeds have had Ben White on loan from Brighton this year. Now, I think Brighton would have been looking for a very high price for Ben White because he’s probably one of the best centre-backs in the Championship. I’ve got some friends who support Leeds who say he’s the best centre-back they’ve had since Rio Ferdinand.

“In the market in the sort of mid-tier clubs I think there will be a decline in value so they may be able to get him for £4-5million less than they initially thought. Similarly, Brighton would be able to do exactly the same.

“There will be a bit of a merry-go-round but I think the gross cost will come down for clubs that are promoted and therefore they will be in a strong position to negotiate in the market.

“But if they were looking to sell players and I think Leeds have one or two players that have interested clubs in the Premier League, they too will have to drop their asking price so I think it will impact everybody.

“I don’t think Leeds will be worse off as a result of the pandemic than before apart from the general hit they are going to have from the start of the lockdown to the end of the season.”

Wanted man

This update will be greeted well by Leeds fans, but it could also attract other clubs that are on the lookout for a new centre-back.

White is a player that already looks prepared for Premier League football and it would be no surprise to see Liverpool and other top-flight clubs come in for him if Brighton are forced to sell him for less than they originally hoped.