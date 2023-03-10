Leeds United have a fine record of producing young talent for the future. Even as recently as this season have they allowed another academy graduate in Crysencio Summerville to take his chance.

He is one of the numerous youngsters currently in and around the squad too, with Wilfried Gnonto - albeit a summer signing - another standout to burst onto the scene this campaign too.

It seems that the U21s are brimming with talent all ready to take that next step up, and one who made such an impact earlier this week was midfielder Joe Snowdon.

The 19-year-old sensation has only this season emerged at that level, having starred for the U18s despite being so young.

Clearly with a talent that belies his age, and a goalscoring knack from the engine room that sets him apart from the rest, perhaps the Whites could soon be set to unearth their very own Frank Lampard to propel them into a bright future.

Who is Leeds starlet Joe Snowdon?

Snowdon has been at the club for many years now, signing his first professional deal with the club in 2021.

The teenage gem would then go on to enjoy his best creative season, which gave credit to the earlier suggestion of the Premier League legend he might emulate.

Scoring four and assisting five in just 13 U18 Premier League games, he would even cap the season off with a first goal in the Premier League 2 from just two appearances.

Whilst this season has been less prolific, it marks his first full season with the U21s where Snowdon still has a goal and an assist after seven games.

Such is his talent, the Oldham-born ace was lauded by journalist Joe Donnohue after one particularly impressive performance last year.

He claimed that the midfielder: "Stood out technically in the middle. Made runs into the box. A few dangerous attempts which were blocked".

Clearly, he boasts an impressive impetus to attack, which could prove imperative in his ability to transition into the senior game. This is paired with the necessary level of technical quality to compete, but it will be a lofty ambition to live up to the man who has 177 goals and 102 assists across a glittering career.

Snowdon has all the talent to do so, and in the short term to compete with the likes of Weston McKennie and Tyler Adams for a first-team spot. He just needs his big break like the other youngsters have been afforded, and Javi Gracia could be the man to give it to him.