Leeds United fell to their first Premier League defeat under Javi Gracia over the weekend, as they handed Graham Potter's struggling Chelsea side just their second win of 2023.

It was admittedly a disappointing effort from the travelling Whites, who surely would have seen this as one of the best opportunities in recent memory to turn over the Blues at Stamford Bridge.

But where the Yorkshire outfit normally enjoy plenty of the ball, they were restricted to just 43% of it which was converted into just two shots on target. If they struggle to score when they boast the majority of possession, that task was made even more troublesome by their lack thereof.

It was difficult to retain the ball when the central striker, Georginio Rutter, was enduring such a tough first start in the league.

As such, the Frenchman was raw, lightweight, and ultimately dragged off after 68 minutes. Perhaps his Spanish boss will think twice about reinstating him to the lineup after his performance.

How did Georginio Rutter play vs Chelsea?

Although one of the tougher full Premier League debuts to be handed, it was still expected that the tricky 20-year-old could threaten a threadbare back four. However, the former Brighton and Hove Albion coach instead opted to revert to a back three, which crowded out the diminutive striker amongst a trio of hulking defenders.

As such, Rutter was limited to just 34 touches, of which he only managed to complete four passes all game.

His anonymity throughout the game came as a huge detriment to his side, as he lost possession 21 times in a desperate attempt to create anything. Whilst there were flashes of his quality, and he nearly found the back of the net if not for a fine block.Just one successful dribble all game truly highlights just how little space he was afforded.

Even journalist Beren Cross took to Twitter to claim that he was "virtually a non-entity against three defenders", suggesting he is far from up to speed when it comes to the physicality of English football.

Although he is now their club-record signing, Gracia must try to alleviate the pressure currently suffocating Rutter if he is to help him shine. There is clearly an abundance of talent waiting to be unleashed, but perhaps dropping him for their next match could be the best move as he slowly integrates him through short cameos rather than tough starts.