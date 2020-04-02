 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Gjanni Alioski tweet has got loads of Leeds fans talking

Gjanni Alioski tweet has got loads of Leeds fans talking

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 2/4/2020 | 04:15pm

Leeds United fans have been going nuts over Gjanni Alioski after he finally broke his lockdown silence on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

The 28-year-old is well renowned for being some sort of livewire at Elland Road, so much so that teammate Mateusz Klich jokingly said that he hopes the left-back is still alive during these testing times inside.

So as a result, supporters have been flocking to respond to their defender on social media following his words of advice to stay at home and to stay safe.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 30

Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league?

Alioski has made 32 appearances this season, scoring four goals and laying on three assists, via Transfermarkt.

He’s managed to keep Barry Douglas out of the side whenever the former Wolves man has been fit to be involved but in recent matches, Stuart Dallas has taken the reigns from him having featured a total of just three minutes in United’s last three outings.

Who is the better Leeds LB?

Gjanni Alioski

Gjanni Alioski

Stuart Dallas

Stuart Dallas

Barry Douglas

Barry Douglas

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Alioski’s tweet…

AND in other news, Leeds fans swoon over Stuart Dallas footage…

Article title: Gjanni Alioski tweet has got loads of Leeds fans talking

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 