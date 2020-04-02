Gjanni Alioski tweet has got loads of Leeds fans talking

Leeds United fans have been going nuts over Gjanni Alioski after he finally broke his lockdown silence on Twitter earlier this afternoon.

The 28-year-old is well renowned for being some sort of livewire at Elland Road, so much so that teammate Mateusz Klich jokingly said that he hopes the left-back is still alive during these testing times inside.

So as a result, supporters have been flocking to respond to their defender on social media following his words of advice to stay at home and to stay safe.

Stuck in isolation? Our mega footy quiz will cure any boredom…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 30 Who is the only player to have played in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup, Intertoto Cup, all four levels of English league football and non-league? Robert Earnshaw Steve Finnan Gary Hooper Joe Hart

Alioski has made 32 appearances this season, scoring four goals and laying on three assists, via Transfermarkt.

He’s managed to keep Barry Douglas out of the side whenever the former Wolves man has been fit to be involved but in recent matches, Stuart Dallas has taken the reigns from him having featured a total of just three minutes in United’s last three outings.

Who is the better Leeds LB?

Gjanni Alioski Vote Stuart Dallas Vote Barry Douglas Vote

Here’s how fans have been reacting to Alioski’s tweet…

there you are! Hope that you’re well! — Andrew Burke (@andrewMOT) April 2, 2020

Hope you’re doing okay!! Miss ya x — Jess Furness🦋 (@jessicafurness_) April 2, 2020

Staf safe and well – looking forward to seeing you everywhere again and scoring more great goals when it’s all over! — Morphoolu (@Morphoolu) April 2, 2020

Can we have some #giannicam please? — Charlsella Bielsenberg 💛💙 (@charlieros1e) April 2, 2020

Missing you Gjanni😣❤ — Isobel💙💛 (@IsobelMcDonald4) April 2, 2020

Can you give us a daily Gjanni cam please mate? keep us entertained ! 🙃 — Kenny Tuff (@kenburg) April 2, 2020

You’re literally my favourite stay safe. I miss Gianni Cam so much!! — farleyninja (@farleyninja) April 2, 2020

Of all the players, I reckon you are struggling the most #staysafe — Darren Beeby (@beebster0532) April 2, 2020

Love you big man — Brian Donnelly (@Donnersm8s) April 2, 2020

Mate I miss you. Pint when this all blows over? — Nick Morley (@NikMorley) April 2, 2020

Stay safe superstar we need you MOT — ricky long (@RickyLong66) April 2, 2020

How have you been coping you nutter??? 😂😂😂 — Robert James (@Robertkas86) April 2, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans swoon over Stuart Dallas footage…