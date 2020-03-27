Max Gradel has been erratic since leaving Leeds

Leeds United are still trying to get back to the Premier League.

As it stands, they are top of the Championship, seven points clear of third place with just nine games left.

However, the suspension of professional football in the UK means that their bid to be promoted is under threat.

Max Gradel was with the Whites when they earned promotion to the second tier from League One. Having left in 2012, he has not done too badly since, although his form has been a little erratic.

Let’s take a look at how he is now getting on…

Time at Leeds

Gradel started off at Bournemouth, who were also in League One at the time, before moving to Leicester City – they were also plying their trade in the same division. He managed just two goals in 32 matches for the Foxes, but that didn’t put off the Yorkshire outfit, who signed him first on loan for three months, then permanently in January 10 years ago.

During the 2009/10 season, which saw Leeds get promoted, he scored six goals and provided six assists in 32 league matches, not a bad return. It was their first season back in the Championship where he truly shone, though. In 41 matches, he managed 18 goals and five assists, despite his side finishing in 14th place.

That caught the eye of Ligue 1’s Saint-Etienne, who paid £1.8m for his services, as per Transfermarkt.

With that, he was to leave Elland Road behind…

Where is he now?

Since then, the 32-year-old’s form has been erratic – at times he has been stunning, but at others he has flattered to deceive. His first three campaigns with Les Verts were somewhere in between – he scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 70 Ligue 1 matches, which did little to catch the eye, although he did get his hands on the Coupe de la Ligue trophy, his one club success to date.

The 2014/15 campaign, though, was to be arguably his best. In 31 league matches, he scored a stunning 17 goals from the left wing, helping the French side to a fifth place finish. Not only that, he was part of the Ivory Coast squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations in 2015 – he scored twice during the tournament.

That earned him a move back to Bournemouth, in the Premier League, but he failed to match those standards he had previously set. He would score just twice in 28 matches before returning to France with Toulouse in 2017. Back there, he has once again rediscovered his form – 28 goals and 17 assists in 96 matches is far from a bad return.

Now valued at £4.5m by Transfermarkt, there have been ups and downs during his career, much like Leeds themselves in recent times.