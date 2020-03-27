Leeds would be boosted by the arrival of Habib Diallo

It’s hard to argue that Leeds won’t need a striker in the summer.

The Whites have been overly-reliant on Patrick Bamford this season – he’s started all but two league games for the Yorkshire outfit, and his Premier League record indicates he may not be up to the task of playing in the top-flight.

Indeed, the former Middlesbrough man has just one goal in 27 top-flight outings, and the Whites could definitely do with a player who is more accustomed to scoring at a high level.

Calling all FFC readers! Raise money for charities and bring together communities this Saturday the 28th at 3pm by taking part in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign. Click this banner to find out how you can get involved.

Luckily they may have just the player they need in their sights.

What’s the story then?

Le Foot in France are reporting that if Leeds are promoted they will join a multitude of Premier League teams in the race to sign Habib Diallo from FC Metz.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!

Now, signing a player from a team battling it out in the bottom half of Ligue 1 doesn’t sound like the best of ideas, as we’ve seen time and time again that players who come over from France can struggle to adapt.

Indeed, three of the eight signings listed by FourFourTwo as the worst purchases of last season came from the nation across the channel, and that’s not a trap Leeds want to be falling into.

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

However, Diallo looks like he will solve one of Leeds’ biggest problems.

Clinical

The xG table shows that the one thing Leeds desperately need is a goalscorer, and Diallo is just that.

The striker has 12 in 26 this season, but what’s even more impressive is his finishing rate of 15.78%, which is almost 50% better than Patrick Bamford’s 10.56%.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

This could be the answer to Marcelo Bielsa’s prayers, and Leeds should certainly be seriously considering making a move for the Metz forward.

In this instance, they need to ignore history and sign someone who would be an upgrade on Bamford.

In other news, Leeds still haven’t replaced this man.