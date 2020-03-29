Jack Harrison has silenced his doubters this season

It’s fair to say that Leeds United’s summer transfer business worked out pretty well.

The Whites didn’t spend a single penny on permanent transfers, but a number of the loanees that they brought in have proven to be excellent additions.

Ben White has started every single game, helping Leeds towards having the best defensive record in the division, while Helder Costa has also appeared in every game as United have pushed towards promotion.

However, despite these signings turning out well, at the time it didn’t look that way.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Leeds discussion going on in the Vital Leeds Forum! Click here to get involved!

Indeed, fans weren’t too happy with the signing of Ben White due to the fact he’d only ever played at League One level before, and after a frustrating first loan spell, United supporters were quite adamant that they didn’t want Jack Harrison back.

Pros of this article – @PhilHayYEP speaking in terms that assume Bielsa is staying. Cons – he confirms we want to take Harrison again. For crying out loud. #lufc https://t.co/cuBc2Yj0Kg — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) May 24, 2019

If Leeds are interested in re-signing Harrison, they can kiss goodbye to a promotion challenge. He might make a decent league one player but the fact that he played 30+ times last season is one of the reasons we didn’t get promoted. We’d have done as well playing with 10 men — WJ (@wjohn228) May 24, 2019

Why would you take Harrison again? How can you ever hope to escape this division with these type of signings. We need pacey, direct players who score goals and get assists! Can’t rely on Hernandez next season due to his age. Also need to investigate why we had so many injuries — Indy Bansel (@IndyBansel) May 24, 2019

If we’re looking to bring average players like Harrison back we don’t want promotion. Just sell up Radrizzani. Please — Ray (@leedsinyork) May 24, 2019

Certain members of the fanbase were desperate for the club to avoid re-signing the Man City winger on loan, but since his return, he’s gone a long way towards silencing them.

An opening day goal against Bristol City will certainly have helped settle these worries, and he’s only kicked on since then.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The 22-year-old has seven league assists to his name, more than any other Leeds player, and he’s also found the back of the net five times himself.

The winger has certainly justified the club’s decision to bring him back on loan, and while the supporters who were blasting him before the season started are now looking silly, we’re sure they won’t mind one bit.

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

It just goes to show the transformation Harrison has made this season – less than a year ago the fans were begging for him to stay away, and now pundits are calling for his £8m option to buy clause to be exercised.

In other news, we’ve assessed Leeds’ best academy products of the millennium.