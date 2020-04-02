Hay details role Liam Cooper plays off-field at Leeds

Leeds United fans have been naming their contenders for the Player of the Season award to The Athletic’s Phil Hay this week, and one suggestion led to an interesting revelation about the club captain.

What’s been said?

It’s claimed that Liam Cooper is quick to message any new arrival at Elland Road whilst their partner receives a similar message from Cooper’s partner.

And while this probably doesn’t seem like much it shows that the Whites skipper goes the extra mile to ensure incomings settle in smoothly.

Speaking in a recent Q&A, Hay made the claim in response to the suggestion that the 28-year-old is one name who should be considered for the POTY, he said:

Captain Cooper

The centre-back has been a frequent presence amongst Bielsa’s first-team this season, playing 30 times in the Championship, and has contributed to the west Yorkshire side possessing the best defensive record in the division.

No other team is close to matching their 17 clean sheets, the next best is 13 from Fulham and Nottingham Forest.

Is Liam Cooper good enough for the Premier League?

Yes Vote No Vote

Cooper has certainly led by example too, and no doubt young loan star Ben White has learned a thing or two from him. He is averaging 3.3 clearances, 1.9 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game per WhoScored.

While his ball-playing ability has made him a perfect fit for the system Marcelo Bielsa demands, managing 63.4 passes and 4.3 long balls per game at an accuracy rate of 82.3%.

It’s no wonder Leeds are where they are in the table given they have characters like Cooper amongst the team – every great champion has a great captain, and United will be no exception.

