Hay believes Fabian Delph would fit in at Leeds

Leeds United are on the verge of becoming a Premier League outfit once again, and fans have been speculating potential summer signings.

What’s he said?

The lack of footballing activity on the pitch has led to supporters doing what they can to keep themselves entertained, and this weekend it’s been through the form of a Q&A over on The Athletic.

Phil Hay asked them to suggest possible additions that were realistic, and he would then offer up his thoughts in return.

Would you like to see Fabian Delph at Elland Road?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are seven points clear of the playoff positions with only nine games remaining, so only a catastrophe will ruin Elland Road’s 16-year wait for top-flight football.

One name thrown into the air was Everton midfielder Fabian Delph, and Hay believed he’d be a decent fit, he said:

Versatile and experienced

Bielsa is never one to overhaul his squad, and that’s unlikely to change even with a promotion to the big time, but that shouldn’t stop him from adding to the team if the right profile comes along.

If he were to become available, then a player of Delph’s stature should be most welcome.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

The 30-year-old can play central midfield as well as left-back and has two Premier League titles and 20 caps to his name, and as everyone has surely seen in that Amazon Prime documentary, he’s a very vocal leader amongst the dressing room.

In United’s squad currently, you’ll struggle to find many that have enjoyed much of a prolonged career at the very top, and that’s a void that will need to be filled if they are to remain there for the foreseeable future.

You only have to look at Aston Villa to see how difficult that is to actually achieve nowadays.

Delph would need to overcome injury troubles, something that has restricted him to just 20 appearances this term, but if he can, then Hay may well be right and the veteran could be allowed to flourish under Bielsa.

Can you get full marks on the Ultimate Leeds Quiz? Test your knowledge below…

1 of 25 How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup? Four Three Two One

And in other news, Phil Hay says Leeds ‘unlikely’ to re-sign former star in the future…