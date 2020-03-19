Hay update on FA news has Leeds fans talking

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has relayed the latest ongoings to Leeds United fans on Twitter, and they have been responding in their droves.

The FA has postponed all professional football in England to April 30 (delayed again from April 3). FA rules state each season must end by June 1 but the FA is extending that limit indefinitely to help leagues finish. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) March 19, 2020

The Football Association has delayed any form of professional football until the end of April, putting the original date of the third back several weeks.

Under usual regulations, it would give the Championship only a month to complete the remaining nine fixtures, but the FA have also extended that ruling indefinitely, so there’s no timeframe on a potential season-ending finish.

When will Leeds earn promotion?

May Vote June Vote July Vote Never! Vote

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter…

Best to delay start of next season rather than never finish this — Roobster 💙💛 (@roobster123) March 19, 2020

bad news then good news, sort of. — Rich Hird (@richvalhird) March 19, 2020

And right in the middle of our Premier League game with Liverpool. Typical FA that. #lufc — Liam Tunney (@ismiseliam) March 19, 2020

So basically they are determined to finish the season. When that is nobody knows. Mote important issues to get through first. — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) March 19, 2020

How is the FA coming up with these dates? What advice are they getting and from who or are they just coming up with “sounds about right” decisions? Are they detailing their reasoning? — David Watkins (@DaveLUFCWatkins) March 19, 2020

Anything to trump Leeds and Liverpool — Tom Button (@TomButtonmoon) March 19, 2020

This is just awful — Lewis Delaney (@LewisJDelaney) March 19, 2020

Forshaw might be back by then! 🤣 — Dave Payne 🎤 (@davehpayne) March 19, 2020

Good. Forshaw and Augustin can be fit for our last 9 games. — Crni Labud (@LeedsUtdBalkan) March 19, 2020

There were a vast array of responses from eager Leeds supporters, and you can’t blame them, the west Yorkshire outfit are on the verge of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

Some saw the positives as the likes of Adam Forshaw and Jean-Kevin Augustin could be fit for when the season resumes, the former has been absent for the majority of the campaign.

Others couldn’t resist poking fun at the FA and their alleged agenda against Leeds, saying it was “typical” of them to announce something during their game against Liverpool – whatever that means, it is clearly tongue in cheek.

Can you get full marks on the Ultimate Leeds Quiz? Test your knowledge below…

1 of 25 How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup? Four Three Two One

“Just awful” and “more concerning issues” were two comments that at least sympathised with the ongoing situation.

For now, though, Leeds’ promotion charge will have to wait. Marcelo Bielsa sent his players home yesterday, and they’ll need to keep on top of his rigorous training regime, especially if they are to be on point when the season does indeed recommence.

And in other news, Phil Hay issues Gaetano Berardi Leeds update…