Hay update on FA news has Leeds fans talking

by Lewis Blain share
2 minute read 19/3/2020 | 02:11pm

The Athletic’s Phil Hay has relayed the latest ongoings to Leeds United fans on Twitter, and they have been responding in their droves.

The Football Association has delayed any form of professional football until the end of April, putting the original date of the third back several weeks.

Under usual regulations, it would give the Championship only a month to complete the remaining nine fixtures, but the FA have also extended that ruling indefinitely, so there’s no timeframe on a potential season-ending finish.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news on Twitter…

There were a vast array of responses from eager Leeds supporters, and you can’t blame them, the west Yorkshire outfit are on the verge of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

Some saw the positives as the likes of Adam Forshaw and Jean-Kevin Augustin could be fit for when the season resumes, the former has been absent for the majority of the campaign.

Others couldn’t resist poking fun at the FA and their alleged agenda against Leeds, saying it was “typical” of them to announce something during their game against Liverpool – whatever that means, it is clearly tongue in cheek.

“Just awful” and “more concerning issues” were two comments that at least sympathised with the ongoing situation.

For now, though, Leeds’ promotion charge will have to wait. Marcelo Bielsa sent his players home yesterday, and they’ll need to keep on top of his rigorous training regime, especially if they are to be on point when the season does indeed recommence.

