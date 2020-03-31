Hay reveals Bielsa’s Leeds gesture

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa couldn’t possibly do any more to cement his name amongst Elland Road folklore than what he’s already done at the club – barring that elusive promotion, of course – but he’s only gone and done it…

What’s he said?

Last week, the west Yorkshire outfit revealed that all players and management staff would be deferring part of their wages for the ‘foreseeable future’ so others at the club can benefit whilst they battle the ongoing crisis hitting the world of football.

But the Whites’ chief-in-command was prepared to do so much more than that, as revealed by The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who was speaking to David Ornstein and Mark Chapman on their podcast on Tuesday morning.

He said:

“He’s got a contract until the end of the season and he’s going to fall into this large category of people or are either on loan or out of contract at the end of June as it stands. And there is, I think, going to have to be some negotiation across the board with football clubs about how they’re going to handle this. “I mean, I would think, being the honourable guy that he is, he would not want to walk away from this if the season needed to be extended and I don’t think he would consider doing that [leaving]. I was told that he had offered the club to forgo all of his wages in the form of a deferral, not a pay cut, but to forgo all of his wages until this was done and dusted, again just to help financially. Him and his staff were part of the agreed deferral last week.” Phil Hay on The Ornstein and Chapman podcast.

Phenomenal gesture

The Argentine is just a thoroughly decent bloke – something that must be hard to come by in the modern football era with agents and other influences manipulating their clients’ situation to meet their own at the best of times.

Is Bielsa already a legend at Leeds?

Yes, 100% Vote No way! Vote

Leeds are set to lose millions of pounds during this unprecedented period, especially as there may not be any action on the field for several more months. That means no fans coming to watch and subsequently no income coming into the coffers.

Which is why players and staff have agreed to forgo some of their wages to help steer the club through what will be their toughest test financially, probably ever – or at least for a very, very long time.

But being the man Bielsa is, he offered to give up his entire wage packet in order to benefit the west Yorkshire club – a mere mark of his nature and character.

United are lucky to have him.

