Helder Costa could get even worse next season

It’s fair to say that Helder Costa hasn’t had a dream debut season at Elland Road.

The winger has contributed to just five goals despite appearing in all of the Whites’ league games this term, and that isn’t really a return you’d expect from a man you’ve agreed to pay £15m for this summer.

The annoying thing is that we all know he’s capable of better, he once hit double figures in terms of goals for Wolves in the Championship, and he also provided 14 assists across two seasons.

Unfortunately, Costa’s Premier League record indicates things may be about to get that much worse for him.

Despite Wolves reaching the lofty heights of seventh last season, Costa had what can only be described as a lacklustre campaign.

Three goal contributions across 25 appearances is poor for any attacking player, and if he can’t improve on those numbers when Leeds are in the Premier League it will be a cause for concern.

At £15m, he should be one of United’s star performers, but he’s often struggling to really make anything happen, and that will only get worse once he has to play against some of the world’s top defensive talent in the top-flight.

Costa’s first season hasn’t been ideal, and unless he improves a lot during the close-season, his second campaign at the club could be even worse.

You can’t account it down to luck either, his shots per game and key passes stats during his time in the Premier League took a significant dip, and with Leeds unlikely to be as dominant as they are in the Championship he’ll need to make sure to be as clinical as possible when it comes to converting those shots and key passes into goals and assists.

Costa’s failure to perform in the Premier League should have alarm bells ringing at Elland Road.

