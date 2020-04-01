Leeds signing Meslier for £6m makes a ton of sense

According to the Mirror, Leeds United are prepared to sign on-loan stopper Illan Meslier on a permanent basis for £6m if they seal promotion to the Premier League, and such a decision makes the world of sense…

What’s the word?

It is claimed that Whites chief Marcelo Bielsa sees the 20-year-old as one of the best young goalkeepers in European football and has impressed massively during his spell at Elland Road this season.

Meslier has been limited to just three senior appearances this campaign, keeping a clean sheet in back-to-back Championship outings and this, along with his performances for the U23s and his training ethic, is believed to be enough for the Argentine to want to keep hold of his services long-term.

The Frenchman is currently on loan from Ligue 2 side Lorient whilst he has also been capped at U20 level internationally. At 6 foot 6, he’s even been dubbed the next Thibaut Courtois.

Bye-bye Kiko

This move is a smart ploy from Victor Orta and co, not just because they’ll be in need of option in the top-flight, but also because he presents a viable upgrade to that of Kiko Casilla, whose future in west Yorkshire has to be in doubt given recent events.

The 33-year-old is serving an eight-game ban for racial abuse, which has left Bielsa unsure about his prospects of remaining at the club.

It would be even wiser to simply part ways with the Spaniard this summer as he’s costing the club a bomb – up until today, he’s made £2.2m in wages alone but has he been worth it? Going by the fans’ reaction, you’d be hugely inclined to say no.

At £35k-per-week, he has been robbing the pockets of Andrea Radrizzani for far too long, and the permanent coup of Meslier would surely push Casilla closer to the exit door.

Phil Hay certainly believes there isn’t much of a future for him either, as he mentions in one Q&A on The Athletic.

Therefore, landing the young shot-stopper this summer will not only give Bielsa a long-term option in a specialised role, but it’ll help them save millions as he’s going likely to be on far less than what the former Real Madrid veteran is commanding.

