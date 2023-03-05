Leeds United have enjoyed plenty of transfer success in recent years, especially in their years under Marcelo Bielsa where they operated on a shrewd budget to attain players to fit their system.

The Argentine will forever be revered for his work at Elland Road, as he led the Whites back into the Premier League after a 16-year absence.

However, it is the core of his recruitment that has left the subsequent managers with quality that has not been well utilised.

Illan Meslier stands out as one of his most impressive additions, with the Frenchman brought in for a small fee as a young unknown goalkeeper. Having essentially enjoyed a trial run in the form of an initial loan spell, the legendary manager showed an immense level of trust to hand the number one shirt to the 23-year-old. However, he struck gold with that very decision.

Indeed, although very raw, he seldom lets down himself or the managers that have come since.

As such, his value has risen exponentially. Javi Gracia is set to be the beneficiary of this, should he continue as Leeds boss for the foreseeable future.

How much is Illan Meslier worth now?

Having moved for a fee of just £5m in 2020, Meslier has gone on to feature 115 times for the Yorkshire outfit and has been ever-present.

Although this season has been tumultuous, the "rare talent" - as hailed by Phil Hay - has maintained a 6.88 average rating whilst making an impressive 74 saves across his 25 games (via Sofascore). But at the peak of his powers, during their return campaign in the Premier League, his 7.13 average rating showed just how reliable he could be.

Even an opposition manager David Moyes looked to praise the youngster during that season, as he said on Sky Sports (10:20pm, 11 December 2020): "I think the outstanding player was the goalkeeper of Leeds. His saves were fantastic and he’s looking very impressive I’ve got to say."

A continued presence starring in between the sticks, Football Transfers unsurprisingly have set his expected transfer value at €35.5m (£31.3m). This marks an astounding 526% increase in just three years; a figure which is only set to increase as interest in him grows.

The likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United, both of whom are seeking long-term replacements for their ageing shot-stoppers, have been noted as interested parties in recent times.

Gracia will see retaining Meslier as imperative in any future success he hopes to have with Leeds, but his priority in doing so will be survival.