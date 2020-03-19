Illan Meslier tweet has loads of Leeds fans talking

Leeds United should have been playing out a fixture that could have defined their fate last night, but due to the ongoing postponement of matches across English football, it was a night watching Corrie instead.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were due to welcome third-placed Fulham to Elland Road, where a victory may have potentially widened the gap to the playoffs to ten points.

Leeds' number one next season...?

Illan Meslier Vote Kiko Casilla Vote New signing Vote

The pandemic sweeping the globe has put pay to that for the time being, so the media team at the club decided to run the game on FIFA 20 instead, which has led to Illan Meslier responding with a funny gag.

Clean sheet again 🤷🏼‍♂️🤝 — Illan Meslier 🧤 (@MeslierIllan) March 18, 2020

Based on the video game taking control, Leeds secured a 2-0 victory over their promotion rivals, meaning Meslier technically – or at least his graphical figure – kept another clean sheet.

And fans have been lapping up his reaction on social media, here’s what has been said…

Well done @MeslierIllan. Hero. Welcome to the Leeds family. — Simon Hepworth (@SimonHepworth6) March 18, 2020

Hero — Joey 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@lufcjoey) March 18, 2020

Love u x — Jess Furness🦋 (@jessicafurness_) March 18, 2020

Amazing 🤣 — Boosh (@larch13) March 18, 2020

Clean sheets when you’re not even there 😎😎 — Dave Duracell (@DaveDuracell) March 18, 2020

Undisputed goat — Mikey Butler 💙💛 (@MikeyButler1) March 18, 2020

The 20-year-old stopper was lauded everything from a “hero” to being an “undisputed GOAT” which effectively means he’s the ‘greatest of all time.’

These reactions were, of course, a little tongue in cheek given the nature of the circumstances and the fact that there’s been no live match action.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

Meslier had started their last two Championship outings, keeping a clean sheet in both as Leeds beat Hull City 4-0 and Huddersfield 2-0.

One fan claimed there would be a Player of the Month award inbound while another suggested that Kiko Casilla wouldn’t be getting back that number one spot anytime soon.

ALAW🙏let’s make it happen when we eventually get to finish this amazing season. 🤜🤛 — Mackone (@Mackone20) March 18, 2020

@SkyBetChamp player of the month in coming — Mark Mortimer (@morti59) March 18, 2020

Kiko not getting that number 1 spot back — Roger D. 💙💛 (@RogerDixon3) March 18, 2020

Although, not everyone was pleased with the Frenchman’s tweet as one member of the Whites faithful told him to “grow up” – oof.

Grow up — johnnie matthews (@johnniematthews) March 18, 2020

Can you get full marks on the Ultimate Leeds Quiz? Test your knowledge below…

1 of 25 How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup? Four Three Two One

And in other news, Phil Hay issues Leeds update on potential summer EXIT…