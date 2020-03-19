 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Illan Meslier tweet has loads of Leeds fans talking

by Lewis Blain share
3 minute read 19/3/2020 | 04:45pm

Leeds United should have been playing out a fixture that could have defined their fate last night, but due to the ongoing postponement of matches across English football, it was a night watching Corrie instead.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side were due to welcome third-placed Fulham to Elland Road, where a victory may have potentially widened the gap to the playoffs to ten points.

The pandemic sweeping the globe has put pay to that for the time being, so the media team at the club decided to run the game on FIFA 20 instead, which has led to Illan Meslier responding with a funny gag.

Based on the video game taking control, Leeds secured a 2-0 victory over their promotion rivals, meaning Meslier technically – or at least his graphical figure – kept another clean sheet.

And fans have been lapping up his reaction on social media, here’s what has been said…

The 20-year-old stopper was lauded everything from a “hero” to being an “undisputed GOAT” which effectively means he’s the ‘greatest of all time.’

These reactions were, of course, a little tongue in cheek given the nature of the circumstances and the fact that there’s been no live match action.

Meslier had started their last two Championship outings, keeping a clean sheet in both as Leeds beat Hull City 4-0 and Huddersfield 2-0.

One fan claimed there would be a Player of the Month award inbound while another suggested that Kiko Casilla wouldn’t be getting back that number one spot anytime soon.

Although, not everyone was pleased with the Frenchman’s tweet as one member of the Whites faithful told him to “grow up” – oof.

