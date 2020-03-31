Leeds loan ace Jack Harrison delivers update on his future

Leeds United have been given an update into the future plans of their loan ace Jack Harrison after he gave an interview to the Yorkshire Evening Post earlier this week, and it may not spell good news…

What’s he said?

The 23-year-old has been at Elland Road on a temporary basis for two seasons and hasn’t yet been able to break into his parent club’s first-team, given it is Manchester City, that’s hardly a surprise to anyone.

Marcelo Bielsa is able to land the tricky winger for £8m this summer according to reports, but his chances of doing so may have just got harder after Harrison revealed his desire to play for Pep Guardiola.

He said:

“For the last two years working with Marcelo, I’ve learnt a lot and develop different parts of my game and improved. “Working with him has already prepared me for almost anything going forward. “It’s an exciting opportunity if I was to go back to Man City and work again with Pep Guardiola.” “What I’ve learnt with Marcelo I can take anywhere and if it is back there, it’s another great opportunity for me.

“I’ve learnt a lot over the last two years and I can take it wherever it may take me.” Jack Harrison to Yorkshire Evening Post.

Summer blow

The 5 foot 9 wide man, who is valued at just £5.85m by Transfermarkt, has been an integral part of the Whites’ fortunes this term with Leeds sitting top of the Championship standings with only nine games remaining.

He’s found the net five times and has also provided seven assists across 37 appearances, via WhoScored, whilst also averaging 2.1 key passes, 1.9 dribbles and 1.1 tackles per game.

Harrison’s presence along the left-flank has been unrivalled this season as he has started every single league match under Bielsa, which also only goes to show the sort of faith the Argentine has in him.

Therefore, if his comments come true in the summer, then Leeds will be left with a massive gap to fill and one they could probably do without.

Only time will tell if the winger’s future is at Elland Road or back under the masterful, Pep Guardiola.

