Leeds’ Jack Harrison posts home workout, players react

Marcelo Bielsa finally sent his Leeds United star’s home from training amidst the ongoing global pandemic, but it hasn’t stopped them from working hard ahead of a potential return to action.

As seen by Jack Harrison’s latest post on Instagram as he has uploaded a video of an intense workout from the confines of what appears to be his living room or some other tight-knit space in his house.

Originally, the Whites were training during this crisis, but that has now changed on government advice, although that clearly won’t stop Bielsa and his stringent demands…

Some of Harrison’s current teammates responded to the post, including Tyler Roberts, who issued one ponderous-looking emoji and Luke Ayling, who threw a joke at him in regards to the training regime they have been given.

There was even a reply from ex-City centre-back Joleon Lescott, who is a loan liaison agent for the Premier League champions, the very club the 23-year-old is contracted to.

This video will clearly please Bielsa, so the winger is doing himself all the favours in the world ahead of a potential permanent move to Elland Road this summer.

>A true test for any Leeds fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

And in other news, Leeds could sign £13.6m talent on loan if promoted…