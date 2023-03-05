Leeds United's season has gone far from how they would have wanted it to, especially after avoiding the drop last season and investing heavily in Jesse Marsch.

The American had replaced the legendary Marcelo Bielsa, who was reluctantly dismissed after an abysmal run had the Whites cruising towards relegation.

However, many fans would likely have welcomed the Argentine back with open arms before Javi Gracia was decided as the man to rescue them from another upcoming dogfight.

Whilst he faces many trials to get this great club back on track, arguably the most immediate is to inject some confidence into a side that cannot find their cutting edge in the final third, having scored just once in their last five matches in all competitions.

Jack Harrison in particular has disappointed, with many likely wishing his deadline day move to Leicester City had gone through now. However, under Gracia's regime, there is reason to believe he could be reborn.

How has Jack Harrison played for Leeds this season?

The 26-year-old, who joined the club permanently after several loan spells under Bielsa, has become a mainstay in the team across various managers now.

He has often offered a constant threat, with goals and assists coming from the dynamic winger who is not afraid to do the dirty work.

However, after 22 league games this term, he has just one goal to his name. This is a far cry from the eight he managed last campaign, which proved integral in their survival.

Having since lost Raphinha, who was their top scorer during that season, Harrison has wilted when they needed him most.

It is this quality that shone through last year that gives hope that he truly could be revitalised under a new regime, especially Gracia's, who has been known to prioritise a 4-4-2 system in the past. Harrison is certainly an old-school winger, who thrives when his prerogative is to find the byline and dig out a cross. He boasts a wicked left foot for such a moment.

The £50k-per-week speedster has been a "hero of Leeds" in the past, as sports podcaster Chief noted. But as recently as last month, journalist Jake Winderman outlined how "awful" he had been under Marsch, as he was "getting the ball taken off of him way too easily."

It will not be an easy task to resurrect his form, but doing so could be integral in Gracia securing safety for another season and making the English attacker a hero once again.