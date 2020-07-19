 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans buzzing with Jack Harrison loan extension

by Charles Jones share
2 minute read 19/7/2020 | 08:10pm

It didn’t take long for Leeds United to do their first bit of transfer business after their Premier League status was confirmed as the ever-reliable Phil Hay reported that the Whites will be keeping Jack Harrison on loan for a third season, with their option to buy the winger for £8m rolling over to next summer.

It had been reported that Harrison was likely to join Leeds permanently this summer, but it seems as though that is no longer the case.

It’s hard to call this anything other than a good bit of business though, and fans were thoroughly pleased with this news.

Harrison has been fantastic this term, leading the Whites’ assist charts, but despite his good form, he’s still never played in the Premier League level, so having another year to analyse him in the top-flight, while still having the option to keep him on beyond that is a wise move.

Supporters on Twitter seemed to believe this was a canny piece of business, and when you consider everything it does seem like a no-lose situation.

Other supporters were excited about the fact that keeping Harrison on loan for another year frees up another £8m to be spent this summer, and with the likes of Said Benrahma being linked and a potential permanent deal for Ben White still on the cards, you can understand why a bit of extra cash has fans pleased.

Of course, it remains to be seen what Leeds do with the money, but the idea of bringing in new players is always exciting.

