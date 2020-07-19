Leeds fans buzzing with Jack Harrison loan extension

It didn’t take long for Leeds United to do their first bit of transfer business after their Premier League status was confirmed as the ever-reliable Phil Hay reported that the Whites will be keeping Jack Harrison on loan for a third season, with their option to buy the winger for £8m rolling over to next summer.

It had been reported that Harrison was likely to join Leeds permanently this summer, but it seems as though that is no longer the case.

It’s hard to call this anything other than a good bit of business though, and fans were thoroughly pleased with this news.

Harrison has been fantastic this term, leading the Whites’ assist charts, but despite his good form, he’s still never played in the Premier League level, so having another year to analyse him in the top-flight, while still having the option to keep him on beyond that is a wise move.

Supporters on Twitter seemed to believe this was a canny piece of business, and when you consider everything it does seem like a no-lose situation.

Great bit of business.. but I hope this hasn’t got anything to do with the augustin deal.. as in, reserving some cash for that.. — Simon (@simoncullinane1) July 19, 2020

Seems a wise move. Unsure if Harrison is Premier League quality so makes sense to keep the money and Man City clearly don’t see him in their plans so becomes part of their loan machine — Alastair Campbell (@alastair10) July 19, 2020

Fantastic business and leave room now for outright buys, cream of the championship will be in a queue at our door now…. — Always Skiing 🏆🥇 (@genesisTimM) July 19, 2020

This has to be great news, deferred payment until the season after which opens more funds for other signings for the first year back in the premier league. — JD (@MrJD83JohnDay) July 19, 2020

Other supporters were excited about the fact that keeping Harrison on loan for another year frees up another £8m to be spent this summer, and with the likes of Said Benrahma being linked and a potential permanent deal for Ben White still on the cards, you can understand why a bit of extra cash has fans pleased.

Of course, it remains to be seen what Leeds do with the money, but the idea of bringing in new players is always exciting.

Phil seems strange. Do you think they are freeing up money for someone else? Like White? 🤔 — Lee Maspero (@Leemo_LUFC) July 19, 2020

More money to spend on Watkins and Benrahama 👀 — Oliver Medd (@OliverMedd7) July 19, 2020

Shrewd move by the club, see how Jack does in the Premier league and presumably freeing up transfer funds for other targets? — David Haines (@SkyDaveLeeds) July 19, 2020