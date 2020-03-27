Leeds must sign Jack Harrison after Cross comments

Leeds United loanee Jack Harrison has been making waves at Elland Road this season, so much so that it should be an absolute must to clinch him permanently in the summer…

What’s he said?

Reliable Whites scribe Beren Cross has been giving out his reviews of the campaign so far for each member of Marcelo Bielsa’s league-leading side.

There have been many highlights amongst the current Leeds crop; Kalvin Phillips who is touted for homegrown international stardom, and the relentless and durable utility man Stuart Dallas are just two names you could tout for ‘Player of the Season’.

Who is your Leeds POTS?

But what about City loan star Harrison? This is what Cross had to say about him in a recent column, he said:

“Eight out of ten. “Picked up a nine out of 10 in a losing team at Emirates Stadium in January. An outrageous showing against the Premier League’s elite. “Can still frustrate and go missing, but in the main Harrison has been a tireless, gifted outlet down the left wing for Bielsa’s Leeds. “Has the engine to do the job of two players and the flair to embarrass opponents. End product is slowly being added to the flicks and tricks.” Beren Cross, LeedsLive.

£8m bargain

The 23-year-old has been an influential member of Bielsa’s attack, contributing five goals and seven assists from 37 Championship starts, per WhoScored, and he’s also been averaging 2.1 key passes, 1.9 dribbles and 1.7 shots each game this term.

He’s particularly come on leaps and bounds before the suspension to the division, managing a match rating of at least 7.00 in each of his last four outings, the highlight being a 8.97 against Hull City where he ran the show.

Harrison racked up a massive six dribbles, four key passes, three shots and even three interceptions as Leeds won 4-0.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Pep Guardiola’s City are willing to sell the ace for £8m this summer and this is something that Bielsa needs to do, irrespective of the division they find themselves in.

As Cross eludes to, Harrison put in an “outrageous” display against Arsenal in the FA Cup, which only goes to show his possible credentials in the top-flight, thus making him even more of a must in the second tier.

Leeds must do everything in their power to land the winger on a permanent basis ahead of next season – £8m is an absolute snip, considering.

