Leeds United have made plenty of transfer missteps in the past few decades, which ultimately culminated in their relegation. The allure of the club's stature quickly dwindled as they became a Championship club, and later League One club, as the desire for better players to join and stick around also diminished.

It made their 16-year absence from the Premier League particularly dreary, as there was a clear lack of quality which was mainly to blame for this aforementioned length.

Had they retained some of the talent produced or acquired, perhaps they would not have had to wait until Marcelo Bielsa's impressive 2020 campaign to see them cruise back to the top flight.

One such example is academy graduate James Milner, who had impressed since his promotion from the youth setup only to be sold upon their 2004 relegation.

Amongst all the misery of that year it might have been overlooked, had he not gone on to enjoy a rich career laden with silverware that Leeds could have only dreamed of.

Why did Leeds sell James Milner?

Whilst the relegation obviously played a huge part in the exit of the now 37-year-old, it was renowned how cash-strapped they found themselves back in the early 2000s. Even upon his £5m move to Newcastle United, the stalwart spoke of how he did so with a "heavy heart".

Clearly his desire to stay was there, but again their future in the Championship was an unattractive proposition for those who saw their future at the top of the game. This was despite it being just three years earlier that they had reached the Champions League semi-final.

Milner would achieve all of his ambitions with various switches across his career, as his travels took him from Tyneside to Aston Villa, Manchester City and most recently Liverpool where he finished off his illustrious trophy cabinet.

Across his 606 Premier League appearances, he has won three titles and also boasts two FA Cups, two League Cups and a coveted Champions League, to go along with the Club World Cup.

The £60k-per-week talisman has been lauded during his career not only for his quality but for an unrelenting work rate, and as recently as 2019 he was praised by Liverpool journalist Leanne Prescott as a "workhorse" who could have been in his 20s.

For his age, he remains an imperative asset in Jurgen Klopp's squad, which is a testament to the sparkling career he has enjoyed. One which he likely would have preferred to spend in Yorkshire had the option been viable. Indeed, the Whites will surely be full of regret that they couldn't keep him for longer.