James Milner return would be the ‘dream ticket’ for Leeds

Leeds United’s promotion hopes have been put on hold for at least another month, and with no action on the pitch, fans have been speculating potential signings ahead of next season.

What’s he said?

The Whites occupy top spot in the Championship table and have a seven-point cushion to the playoff positions with only nine games remaining.

Only a catastrophic collapse or unforeseen circumstance will stop Leeds ending a 16-year absence from the English top-flight.

Phil Hay from The Athletic posed a question to supporters, asking them to suggest realistic signings in the event they do indeed secure promotion.

One name touted was former academy graduate James Milner, leading to the reliable United scribe saying the following…

PL-ready

The 34-year-old left Elland Road for Newcastle United in the summer of 2004 following Leeds’ relegation to the second tier and has since gone on to forge a phenomenal career in the top-flight.

Across spells with Aston Villa, Manchester City and Liverpool, Milner has racked up over 530 appearances, scoring 55 goals while providing 83 assists, per Transfermarkt.

In that time, the versatile midfielder has clinched two – soon to be three – Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup and 61 caps for England.

Leeds have been absent from the promised land for nearly two decades, and given the lack of experience in the division amongst Marcelo Bielsa’s squad, he could quite rightly do with a player who has been and done it all.

Milner is the perfect candidate to provide exactly that, but whether or not they can potentially sign him is another thing to get past.

Hay suggests that he could be inclined to open talks, but he is under contract at Anfield until 2022.

However, the local lad has publicly stated his desire to one day return to west Yorkshire in an interview with the Sportsman, so who knows, maybe that can become a reality if Leeds are indeed back in the big time next season.

