Leeds should be worried by Jean-Kevin Augustin wage

Leeds United currently lead the Championship standings with only nine games to play, but there have been increasing doubts over whether a ball will be kicked again.

Most conclusions to ending the season see Leeds promoted, only the EFL calling the campaign ‘null and void’ should theoretically stand in their way.

It’s been 16 years since the west Yorkshire club were last in the Premier League, which will no doubt bring joy to many at Elland Road.

However, there is one expensive consequence that promotion is expected to bring – the permanent arrival of loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin.

that's his current wage at Leipzig, or thereabouts — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 1, 2020

Earlier this week, Phil Hay of The Athletic replied to a supporter asking if there was any truth to the 22-year-old being on a monstrous £93k-per-week at his parent club RB Leipzig.

Leeds are obligated to sign Augustin should they clinch promotion, meaning they will have to take up these hefty wages unless he agrees to new terms as part of the permanent move.

That sum is comfortably above any other player at the club with goalkeeper Kiko Casilla thought to be one of the highest earners at £40k-a-week per Football Insider.

