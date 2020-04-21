Journalist gives update on Leeds’ interest in Harrison

[Manchester Evening News journalist Simon Bajkowski has said that Manchester City will not stand in Jack Harrison’s way this summer if the price is right, in an interview with Leeds Live.

What did he say?

Harrison has had an impressive season with Leeds so far, starting all 37 of their Championship fixtures and proving five goals and seven assists.

Now in his second season on loan at Elland Road, Harrison has become a favourite of Marcelo Bielsa’s but is yet to make an appearance for his parent club Manchester City.

Asked whether City will stand in the 23-year-old’s way this summer should he wish to move on, Bajkowski said that they would let him leave provided the price is right.

“Not if it was for the right price, although as just mentioned, who knows what state the transfer market will be in,” he told Leeds Live.

“Will around £8m in a few months be the same value as it was last season? Will Leeds be offering Premier League or Championship football? If the player wants to go I think he will go with City’s blessing, but only for the right price.”

Moving on

At 23 years of age, the time is probably right for Harrison to pursue a permanent move away from the Etihad Stadium.

In two seasons at Leeds he has proved his value at Championship level and it would not be a surprise if Leeds tried to make his stay a permanent one this summer.

Of course, this is subject to change because of the current economic climate, but signing Harrison would be a prudent move.