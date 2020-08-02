Kalvin Phillips approached by Jamaica according to Alan Nixon

Kalvin Phillips was undoubtedly one of the best players in the Championship last term.

He started 37 games for the league’s runaway champions, and his incredible performances over the past two years have seen him linked with some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Understandably, his brilliance has seen conversations arise about his potential future at international level, and this weekend we got an update on what could be in store for him, and it’s not quite what you’d expect.

What’s been said then?

The words ‘shock interest in Kalvin Phillips’ are enough to send a shiver down any Leeds fan’s spine, but in this case it’s not another club looking at him.

Indeed, Alan Nixon has stated that the Jamaica national team are interested in recruiting the Leeds midfielder, due to the fact he is eligible to play for the Caribbean outfit.

The journalist says that they want to build their next World Cup team around the midfielder tweeting: “Shock interest in Kalvin Phillips … from Jamaica. Qualifies for them. Official contact made. Keen to build a team round him for next World Cup.”

Not yet

This is an interesting proposition for Phillips to consider, but you have to wonder why he would choose to pledge his allegiance to Jamaica at this point in time.

Of course, heritage is very important to some people, and Phillips may be very proud of his roots, but from a purely footballing standpoint, he surely has to wait and see if England give him a chance.

Gareth Southgate has watched him a number of times, and United’s promotion to the Premier League will give him the chance to impress at the top-level, meaning that an England call-up is that much more likely if he impresses.

The Three Lions are so much better than Jamaica as well, they’re 44 places above them in the FIFA world rankings, and when you factor in that they haven’t qualified for a World Cup since 1998, you have to say Phillips’ best chance of success is with Southgate’s men.

Of course, it’s up to the 24-year-old to make this call, but from a footballing standpoint, it seems a bit foolish to rush such a decision.