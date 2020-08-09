Kalvin Phillips may want to consider Jamaica call-up

It’s been a week since we heard Kalvin Phillips was approached by the Jamaica national team.

The Reggae Boyz were apparently keen to build their 2022 World Cup bid around the Leeds midfielder, and it seems as though this isn’t their only ambitious bid to make talented players in England switch their allegiances.

Reports have emerged this week that the Jamaican national team are also looking towards headhunting Mason Holgate, while Mason Greenwood and Ainsley Maitland-Niles are also eligible, add that into the fact Michael Hector and Bobby Decordova-Reid already play for the Caribbean outfit and the Jamaicans could soon line up with six Premier League players in their XI, alongside Kemar Roofe who has just signed for Rangers.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

If they can convince these men to sign up they may well be contenders to qualify for the World Cup.

North America isn’t exactly a continent filled with talent, with minnows such as Panama and Honduras managing to emerge through the World Cup qualification stages in the past decade, and these players need to ponder whether or not their international chances are greater with England or Jamaica.

It’s quite clear that England are more likely to win a World Cup than Theodore Whitmore’s side, sitting 44 places above them in the FIFA World Rankings, but Phillips needs to weigh up how likely he is to be selected for a major tournament by the Three Lions considering he’s currently uncapped just a few months away from his 25th birthday.

1 of 25 How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup? Four Three Two One

It’s better to go to a major tournament with a team that don’t have the best chances than to sit at home and watch a team that didn’t select you go on a deep run.

Playing at a World Cup is a dream for any player, and Phillips’ best course of action may be to declare himself for Jamaica if he wants to achieve that dream.