Leeds swoop for Adolfo Gaich could solve their Bamford misery

According to Football Insider, Leeds are closely monitoring San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich ahead of a possible summer move.



Despite the Championship gearing up for a restart this month, Football Insider claim that the Whites have already earmarked Gaich as a potential target should they earn promotion to the Premier League.

The report claims that Marcelo Bielsa’s side are one of a number of clubs keen on the 21-year-old, who has just a year remaining on his contract with his current side, and has a £12m release clause.

It’s added that Championship rivals West Brom are also interested in Gaich, although it is believed that a move to Serie A would be his preference.

Solving Bielsa’s worries

Despite closing in on promotion, Patrick Bamford has once again found himself the target of criticism from Leeds fans, and judging by his goal record, it’s no surprise why.

The 26-year-old has netted just 13 times in the Championship, scoring only every 217 minutes and missing a whopping 25 big chances over the course of the season.

In Gaich however, Leeds could find the answer to their woes. Argentina’s U23s manager, Fernando Batista, waxed lyrical about the striker, saying: “He has power, is great in air play and is strong. In runs in open play, his speed can also prevail. Despite his height of 1.90, he knows how to get an opponent off his back. His characteristics would perhaps fit better in the Premier League, in the Bundesliga or in Italian football.”

He has averaged 0.62 goals per game this season despite having an expected goals per game ratio of 0.37 – essentially, he’s extremely clinical and scored more than what’s expected from him based on the chances he’s given.

Batista also even compared him to Bayern Munich hot-shot Robert Lewandowski, with Gaich’s agent, Pablo Caro, echoing those sentiments by saying that the “powerful striker” is similar in style to both the Poland international, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

If you’re talking about a forward who could handle the physicality of the Premier League, then Gaich is the man. And it’s why Victor Orta could strike gold by luring him to Elland Road ahead of next season.