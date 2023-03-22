Los Angeles FC are thought to be in advanced talks over a move for Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, according to reporter Tom Bogert.

The Lowdown: Bogusz at Leeds

Bogusz made the move to Leeds back in 2019 from Polish side Ruch Chorzow but has featured for the first team on just three occasions.

The attacking midfielder has spent the majority of his Whites career on loan in Spain with UD Logrones and UD Ibiza. The 21-year-old is currently into his second season on loan with UD Ibiza, scoring just twice in 24 appearances in all competitions.

His Elland Road contract looks set to expire in a matter of months, and it looks as if he could now follow fellow countryman Mateusz Klich with a move to the MLS.

The Latest: Advanced talks

Bogert took to Twitter in the last 48 hours to share what he’s heard from ‘sources’ regarding LAFC and Bogusz. He said that talks were at an advanced stage, with an agreement already reached for the player to cut short his loan spell in UD Ibiza.

‘Sources: LAFC in advanced talks to sign Polish youth int'l midfielder Mateusz Bogusz from Leeds United. Not done yet, but getting closer. Bogusz, 21, currently on loan with UD Ibiza, but agreements reached for him to leave early. He has 6g/7a in 46 apps on loan in Ibiza.’

The Verdict: Makes sense?

Bogusz has struggled to impress in Yorkshire, although former manager Jesse Marsch did praise the player last summer following an injury, saying:

“Let’s talk about Mateusz Bogusz. He has been working incredibly hard and has also been on the pitch and we’re hopeful that in a few weeks he can be in team training. So he maybe becomes an option.

“I need to get to know him better and see him with our team but it’s exciting that he’s coming back strong.”

However, Bogusz was never used by Marsch and once again headed out on loan, so a full-time exit could now be the best decision for all involved. He has never featured in the Premier League for Leeds, with his appearances coming in the Championship and EFL Cup.

Leeds also have alternative midfield gems coming through the Thorp Arch ranks in Darko Gyabi and Archie Gray, with the latter signing his first professional deal at Elland Road earlier this month, so the club may be happy for Bogusz to depart for the USA over the coming months.