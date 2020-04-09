Alex Bruce’s advice for Ben White is great news for Leeds

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds defender Alex Bruce has urged Ben White to join a team where he will play regularly next season.

What did he say?

White has been on a season-long loan at Elland Road this year, and has enjoyed an impressive campaign as Marcelo Bielsa’s side look to make their return to English football’s top-flight.

The 22-year-old has played 40 games across all competitions, including playing the full 90 minutes in every single match in the Championship. Leeds are set to face competition from the likes of Liverpool this summer as they look to make his loan deal a permanent one, and Bruce has advised him to pick a team where he will continue to play regularly.

He said: “He’ll have a big decision to make. Ultimately the biggest one for him, if you’re asking for my opinion and the advice I would give for someone like him, is go somewhere where you’re going to play. The thing he doesn’t want to do is have a full season playing, get a decent little reputation and then go and sit on someone’s bench, like at Anfield or somewhere.

“Keep playing, keep building your reputation – that’s my advice to him.”

Pole position

Ultimately, White’s decision will hinge on whether he is keen to keep growing as a player by playing week-in and week-out, or make the step to a side like Liverpool so soon in his young career.

The 22-year-old is surely seeing first-hand the kind of project being built at Elland Road under the leadership of Bielsa, and that should be an enticing prospect for him to stay a part of.

So many players have jumped ship to join a so-called ‘big side’ too soon, and have just seen their careers go downhill extremely quickly. White only has to look at former Leeds starlet Jack Clarke to see how it might be wise to just stay put, and that the grass isn’t always greener.

Can Leeds sign Ben White permanently this summer?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Bruce’s advice is just good news for Leeds, and their hopes of signing White permanently this summer.

