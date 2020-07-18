Marcelo Bielsa and his men will be immortalised as the group that finally took the Whites back to the Premier League after West Brom’s loss to Huddersfield confirmed their top-flight status, but in true Leeds United fashion, they didn’t do it the easy way.

After years of jeers about ‘falling apart again’, it’s finally over, Leeds have crossed the finish line that has been in sight so many times before, and it took a mighty effort from everyone involved at the club to make this dream a reality.

Whether it’s Victor Orta making Dragon’s Den style presentations, Marcelo Bielsa creating eight-page dossier’s on opposition’s third-choice goalkeeper or players enduring the Argentine’s famed ‘murderball‘ sessions, everyone has put so much in to get to this point.

2019/20 will be remembered as a rollercoaster campaign for the Whites that ended in the best way possible, and here are 15 moments that defined United’s promotion campaign…