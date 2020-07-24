Leeds can ease their Ben White worry by signing Lucas Martinez Quarta

After clinching automatic promotion to the Premier League, attentions at Leeds will surely already be turned towards how they will be strengthening their squad for their top-flight return.

One man whose long-term future at Elland Road is uncertain, is Ben White. The Englishman has been on loan at the club for the entirety of this season, but with the likes of Liverpool also said to be interested in him, it certainly raises a major question as to whether they can get a permanent deal over the line.

It’s been no surprise then that the Whites have been linked with other centre-back targets, with TyC sports show Presion Alta (via Sport Witness) claiming that Marcelo Bielsa has his eyes set on River Plate’s Lucas Martinez Quarta.

The £9m-rated ace has been a regular for River, making 96 appearances in total for the club. In his time in Argentina, he has won some of the biggest trophies on offer, including the Copa Libertadores (the South American version of the Champions League).

Described as “highly-rated” by ESPN’s Tim Vickery, Martinez is not the tallest for a typical centre-back, standing at just 5 foot 11. But what he lacks in height, he more than makes up with his exceptional reading of the game and timing of the challenge.

As per Sofascore, he averaged 1.7 interceptions and 1.8 tackles per game in the league, and won a total of 5.7 duels per match too. White on the other hand averaged slightly less tackles in the Championship, with 1.6.

But what Bielsa will surely love about Martinez, is his ability on the ball, and how he can help with playing out from the back. According to Football Whispers, just six other players in Argentina’s top flight made more progressive passes per 90 in the 2019/20 season (13.26).

If Bielsa is keen on ensuring Leeds remain a team that looks to impose themselves on the opposition in the Premier League, then a defensive general like Martinez could be the kind of shrewd signing that takes their defence up to the next level.