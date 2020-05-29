Report: Leeds eye swoop for long-term Bielsa target Harry Wilson

Leeds United could be in line to land one of Marcelo Bielsa’s reported long-term targets this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Whites can sign Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson for a cut-price with the Premier League front-runners set to listen to offers after a series of loan spells away from the club.

United have been keen on the 23-year-old in the two summer transfer windows in which the Argentine has been in charge, but instead, he joined Derby County and then AFC Bournemouth.

It is thought that the emergence of young prodigy Curtis Jones alongside the January arrival of Takumi Minamino means his game time at Anfield is likely to diminish even more.

Jurgen Klopp’s side valued him at £25m in the summer but it’s claimed that such fees are expected to be knocked down severely considering the financial implications of the global pandemic.

The report goes on to suggest that Bielsa sees the versatile attacking midfielder as ‘extremely talented’ with the potential to ‘develop into a star’.

Capped 13 times by Wales in his relatively young career to date, Wilson has been in decent form this campaign for the Cherries despite their struggles.

Per Transfermarkt, he has provided six goals and two assists in 27 appearances.

Bielsa could do with some depth, particularly out wide, as there aren’t many options outside regular duo Jack Harrison and Helder Costa – and there’s no guarantee the former will be around next season as he’s only at Elland Road on loan.

The 64-year-old appears primed to land his man at long last, should Andrea Radrizzani be able to get his wallet out this summer.

