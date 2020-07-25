Leeds chasing 16-year-old starlet Charlie McNeill

Leeds United’s short term future is set to be very exciting after their return to the Premier League, but that doesn’t mean the men in charge at Elland Road have stopped looking further afield.

The Whites have been very active when it comes to purchasing young talents in recent years with the likes of Rafa Mujica and Guille Amor coming from Barcelona, while Tyler Roberts was poached from West Brom at a young age prior to becoming a first-teamer in Yorkshire.

While promotion to the Premier League has brought about links to high-profile players such as Edinson Cavani and Said Benrahma, Leeds are still quietly looking at young talents, and they’ve been linked with a very exciting 16-year-old this week.

What’s the story then?

The Daily Mail are reporting that Manchester United are set to make a move for Manchester City youngster Charlie McNeill, but Leeds and Wolves are also monitoring the situation.

It seems as though McNeil is leaving City this summer, posting what seemed to be a farewell on his Instagram account last month, and Leeds are seemingly looking to snap him up.

Future star

It’s no surprise that big clubs are looking to swoop for McNeill.

The striker has reportedly scored 110 goals in 72 games while playing at U15 level and 600 goals overall as a youth player, and although those goals won’t mean much when all is said and done in his career, that’s still a mind-blowing figure, especially when you consider he’ll have been playing against other academies.

You’d struggle to find many players at that level producing numbers at that rate, and with these prodigies seemingly emerging earlier and earlier these days, it may not be long until we see him playing in the Premier League.

The sky is seemingly the limit for this future star, and if Leeds land his signature they could have an absolute gem on their hands.