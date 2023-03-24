Leeds United are thought to be well placed to sign Southampton forward Che Adams this summer, Football Insider report.

The Lowdown: Elland Road goals

The Whites have Rodrigo to thank for a large percentage of their goals this season, with the Spaniard enjoying his best season in front of goal in Yorkshire.

Rodrigo has scored 13 times in all competitions, nine more than any other Whites player, with Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford, Wilfrid Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville and Luis Sinisterra all netting on four occasions.

Javi Gracia’s side collected a crucial three points prior to the international break with a 4-2 win over Wolves in the Premier League, the first time they have scored more than twice in a game under the new head coach.

It looks as if transfer plans are already being drawn up ahead of the summer despite the club still being in danger of the drop, with Adams remaining a firm target.

Football Insider shared a story in the last 24 hours regarding Leeds and Adams, suggesting they are well-placed to sign the Scotland international over the coming months.

The report says that the forward will leave St Mary’s if the club are relegated, with Leeds still admirers and are ‘prime to make a move to sign the striker if the Saints go down’.

The Verdict: Makes sense

Bamford has missed large parts of the season once again through injury, whereas Rodrigo has also been out with his own injury issues this year, so bringing in a new forward appears to make sense.

Adams, who Ralph Hasenhuttl has hailed for having a 'fantastic' attitude, appears to be at the top of his game with a career-high €22m Transfermarkt valuation and has just over a year remaining on his Southampton contract.

He has proven Premier League experience, making 121 appearances in the division and contributing to eight top-flight goals during the current season, so could prove to be a shrewd addition.

Adams has played against 75 different sides during his club career and has scored three times against Leeds, netting more goals against just four other clubs, showing he enjoys turning out against the Whites.

Leeds also look likely to be under new ownership in the 49ers Enterprises come the summer as well, so their first move could be to finally get a deal over the line for Adams, providing Leeds stay up and Southampton drop to the Championship in the final games of the season.