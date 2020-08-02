Leeds need to find the right Corberan replacement

Once Leeds United’s promotion celebrations are over and they come back down to earth a little bit, Victor Orta is going to find himself with a bit of a clean-up job to do.

Ben White’s departure and Gaetano Berardi’s injury has left United with a massive void at centre-half, and while it could easily be argued that getting the defence sorted has to be Orta’s number one priority, there’s also another task that he simply mustn’t ignore.

Marcelo Bielsa’s right-hand man Carlos Corberan has departed the club to become the new Huddersfield Town manager, and while the Spaniard getting a chance to cut his teeth in management could prove to be a good thing for Leeds in the long-term, especially if he returns one day, him leaving has left them in the lurch.

Not only is Bielsa now missing his assistant manager, but Leeds’ U23 outfit also has no one steering the ship, and after Corberan’s success in that role over the past couple of years, United need to make sure they get the right man in to continue his good work.

Corberan’s U23 side won the PDL National Title back in 2019, and with the likes of Mateusz Bogusz, Ryan Edmondson and Nohan Kenneh all touted to have big futures, they need to be coached by someone who can get the best out of them.

The future could be very bright at Elland Road with these players coming through, but if their development is hampered by a failure to replace Corberan, the club could pay for this for years to come.

The direction they go in from here remains to be seen, they could get someone in who could shadow Bielsa’s tactics effectively and try to instil the values that have been so successful in the first-team into the youngsters, or they could look even further into the future and instil a mentality and philosophy that they want to remain long after Bielsa has left.

Either way, making sure they replace Corberan adequately is vital.