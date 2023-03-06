Leeds United have struck gold with plenty of players throughout the past decade, however, it is unsurprising to suggest that those who masterminded their return to the Premier League take precedence.

This legendary squad ended their 16-year absence from the top flight, led by the unflinching leadership of their leader Marcelo Bielsa.

He was a polarising figure across the country, yet in Yorkshire was revered. His ability to get the best out of his players was unparalleled, and his return season in the Premier League only served to exacerbate this.

Finishing ninth with what some may have branded a Championship-standard squad, it was clear the players were so fiercely loyal to their boss and his tactics that, when all fully fit, they could compete with anyone.

However, the club eventually decided to dismiss the Argentine coach in favour of Jesse Marsch last year.

One such absentee from this tough period was Stuart Dallas who, despite his continued injury woes, remains one of these aforementioned top deals from recent years.

How much is Stuart Dallas worth now?

Having signed from Brentford back in 2015, it cost the Whites just £1.3m to sign the nomadic winger who had struggled creatively for the Bees.

In his 75 appearances, he mustered just nine goals and four assists, so to see his role change dramatically under Bielsa was unsurprising.

The Northern Irishman was favoured in a more defensive role, which lightened his offensive burden as he operated in both full-back spots or central midfield.

His 67-year-old boss, following their triumphant first season back in the top flight, was full of praise for the £45k-per-week stalwart: "He is very strong mentally and he has fought so that aspects in his personal life could be overcome through willingness and mental fortitude which are the most dominant."

Such was his importance to the managers since his acquisition, the 31-year-old has featured 267 times now for the Yorkshire outfit, although the gem is currently striving to return from his broken leg.

His role in their return to the Premier League, and subsequent importance in retaining that status before his injury have led to a stark upturn in value from the now tiny fee they had to unload.

Football Transfers rate the apex of his expected Transfer Value at an impressive €13.4m (£11.8m), marking a sharp 807% increase across his nearly ten-year stint at Elland Road.

This shows that Bielsa hit the jackpot for Leeds by developing the midfielder into an excellent defender for the club, as it caused his xTV to skyrocket.

This longevity has seen him branded a "Leeds hero" by journalist Joe Prince-Wright, and he will likely remain a legend upon his eventual departure from the club.