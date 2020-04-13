Danny Mills sends Leeds warning after Radrizzani’s QSI update

Speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has sent Leeds a warning after Andrea Radrizzani’s update on QSI’s potential investment in the club.

What did he say?

The Whites owner outlined his “desire” for them to work together, although reiterated that “there’s nothing concrete at this time”.

Now, Mills has issued a cautionary tale for the Elland Road side, suggesting that whilst the financial windfall may be great in the short-term, there has to be a “proper plan” in place for it to truly work out.

He said: “New investment is always welcome so long as the longevity of the football club is put first and foremost. But it cannot be bringing in money for the sake of it. It needs to be in the right direction, with the right ambition and the right personnel in charge.

“Everyone would love the Qatari money but there has to be a proper plan. You cannot just throw money at everything all the time. It does not work like that. A lot of people criticise Manchester City but they have done it in a good way I think.”

Long haul

As both Manchester City and Chelsea have shown this century, having an investor or investment group start splashing the cash on marquee signings and big-name players can catapult a team to the very top of English football.

But whilst those two sides have benefited enormously, there have been plenty of stories around the world where the early promise of huge financial backing has gone out the window – you only have to look at PSG’s French rivals AS Monaco to see that, with the Ligue 1 side having to undergo a major clear-out of their most talented players in recent seasons.

It’s exactly why Mills is absolutely spot-on in trying to temper expectations of QSI’s potential investment. It sounds promising now, but Leeds desperately need to ensure they are in it for the long haul.

