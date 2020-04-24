Ex-Leeds ace Danny Rose backed to make Elland Road return

Speaking to Football Insider, Kevin Phillips has backed Danny Rose to make a return to Leeds this summer.

What did he say?

The Tottenham defender was born in Doncaster, South Yorkshire, and was a part of the Leeds academy when making his first steps into professional football.

Spurs signed him in the summer of 2007, and he has since made 214 appearances for the north London side, although he has spent the second-half of this current campaign on loan at Newcastle.

Now, Phillips has backed the left-back to return back home this summer, and insisted that he still has the quality to be a key performer for Leeds if they manage to secure promotion back to the top-flight.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

He said: “It would not surprise me. You see it quite often that players from that area end up back at the club. Danny Rose has got the Premier League experience and can still do it. He is still a class left-back.

“I am sure the new owners at Newcastle would like to keep Rose but the player could be tempted by a move to Yorkshire and be a part of what Leeds are building there. That experience would help the squad. It would not surprise me if he pitched up at Leeds whenever the transfer window open – assuming Leeds going up.”

Reunion

More than the sentimental value of Rose returning back to where it all started for him, he could still provide some much-needed quality on the pitch too.

Should Leeds bring Danny Rose back home?

Yes Vote No Vote

This is a Premier League-proven player who up until very recently was still playing at the highest level of the Champions League, and could add some real competition for the left-back slot at Elland Road.

Having players like Rose and Kalvin Phillips in the team’s ranks just ensures Leeds stays true to its roots, and bolsters that connection between the fans and the players. Depending on the price involved, this could well be a smart addition for plenty of reasons.