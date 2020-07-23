Leeds could stun Europe with incredible Edinson Cavani move

Safe to say it’s been an incredible week for Leeds United and everyone associated with the club.

The Whites were crowned champions of the Championship, and can now look forward to Premier League football for the first time in well over a decade.

And already it seems, Andrea Radrizzani has set his sights quite high. The Italian recently admitted that he is a big fan of Edinson Cavani – the Uruguay international who recently left PSG after his contract had expired.

Radrizzani said: “In addition to his quality, Cavani could contribute with his physicality and adapt here, but I’ve never talked about him with the coach. Having said that, we’ve certainly thought about him and we’ll see, given he’s still available on a free transfer.”

Make no mistake about it, Cavani’s arrival at Elland Road would go down as one of the biggest transfer coups in the club’s history, if not the biggest.

The Uruguayan front-man has been at the top of his game in European football for a number of years now, banging in the goals left, right and centre for the likes of Napoli and PSG.

He is a marksman of the highest order, and his goal-record speaks for itself. He found the back of the net 104 times in 138 games for Napoli, before scoring an incredible 200 times in just 301 games for PSG. That’s not to mention his haul of 50 goals in 116 appearances for his national team either.

It’s no surprise then that he has been widely lauded by his former teammates, with Marco Verratti hailing him as “exceptional“, and Marquinhos going one further by declaring him as a “genius as a goal-scorer“.

The kind of reputation that the 33-year-old would bring with him to Elland Road would be unparalleled, particularly for a side that has just been promoted from the Championship.

It would be the kind of stamp of approval of Leeds’ return to the big-time that would send shock-waves around Europe. If Orta, the club’s director of football, can negotiate a suitable contract with Cavani, then this will go down as history as one of the Whites’ most defining moments.