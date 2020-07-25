Leeds could hit the jackpot with Emi Martinez signing

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has revealed that Leeds “like” Arsenal goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, amid speculation over a move for a goalkeeper this summer.

What’s the word?

Despite confirmation arriving that the Whites had signed Illan Meslier on a three-year deal after a successful loan spell at Elland Road this season, there have still been reports claiming they are interested in signing another shot-stopper.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

ESPN had revealed that Leeds, along with Everton, are keeping tabs on Manchester United’s number two Sergio Romero, but now, Hay has claimed on Twitter that Marcelo Bielsa’s side also like the look of Martinez.

I know they like Martinez at Arsenal. Romero a similar fit — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 24, 2020

The Gunners keeper has taken over the number one spot at the Emirates in the absence of the injured Bernd Leno, and so it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta will allow the Argentine to leave this summer.

Bielsa’s perfect signing

Whilst Meslier has done a fantastic job in between the sticks for Leeds, and has arguably been one of their biggest unsung heroes, there can be no question that Martinez would represent an upgrade for the Whites.

The Argentine has been outstanding for Arsenal in both the Premier League and the FA Cup in recent weeks, and it’s been no surprise to hear Arteta waxing lyrical about the 6 foot 4 man.

He said: “Well, in terms of Emi’s character and his goalkeeping ability, I didn’t have any question marks. The way he trains every day, behaves and has been behaving since he’s been at the club is phenomenal.

Who should be Leeds' no.1?

Casilla Vote Meslier Vote Martinez Vote Romero Vote

“He was a question mark over how he was going to do because he didn’t have any Premier League experience and how he can deal with that game after game, and he’s shown that he’s more than ready to do it. He’s earned his place now, he’s doing really well and he’s playing with a lot of confidence. In key moments he’s been really helpful and he needs to continue to do that.”

In fact, according to Squawka Football, Martinez has the best save percentage of any goalkeeper in the top-flight this season, and is the only man to be above 80%. He is equally proficient with the ball at his feet, and if Leeds are planning on playing Bielsa-ball in the Premier League, then having someone like the 27-year-old will be important.

He has a 90% passing accuracy for those made inside his own half, and has committed absolutely no errors that have either led to a goal or even a shot. If Leeds want a pair of safe hands who is the archetypal modern goalkeeper, then Martinez is absolutely that man.