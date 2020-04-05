Ex-Leeds ace Fabian Delph now a Premier League veteran

Fabian Delph may not go down as one of the Premier League’s all-time greats, but he has well and truly established himself as one of the top-flight’s household names.

He has played 185 times in English football’s top division alone, and has done so for three different clubs: Aston Villa, Manchester City and now Everton.

It is easy to forget that Delph actually came through the academy system at Leeds, and it was at Elland Road where he really made his breakthrough into senior football.

All in all, he played 58 times for the Whites, before earning a high-profile £6m move to Villa in the summer of 2009. Since then, Delph has been around the block to say the least, and Football FanCast have had a look at what the former Leeds starlet has achieved…

Where is Fabian Delph now?

The 30-year-old made a total of 134 appearances at Villa Park, before really gaining some major success at the Etihad with City.

Whilst Delph was perhaps never one of the first names on the team-sheet in Manchester, he certainly proved himself to be a valued member of the squad. His versatility meant that he would often fill in at left-back for the injured Benjamin Mendy, and with City dominating on the domestic front, the veteran picked up numerous trophies.

He won the Premier League twice in 2018 and 2019, and won four domestic cups too (one FA Cup and three League Cups). Injuries have certainly played their part in him not playing as much as he would have surely liked, but now plying his trade with Everton under Carlo Ancelotti, Delph can look back on a relatively successful career on a personal front.

Leeds have had plenty of academy products come through the system, but only a few can match the kind of trophy haul Delph has managed since leaving Elland Road.

