Leeds fans destroy Ouasim Bouy

Leeds United fans do you remember Ouasim Bouy? The chances are you don’t. The 26-year-old joined the club in 2017 as one of the first signings of the Andrea Radrizzani era yet to this day, has never featured in a senior game.

In fact, he’s been nowhere near west Yorkshire all season but this week he has posted a cryptic video to Instagram, which has caused outrage amongst some of the Elland Road faithful.

According to Phil Hay, Bouy is sitting pretty on a healthy first-team wage at the club despite Marcelo Bielsa wanting nothing to do with him and there’s a real chance he sees out the final year of his contract next season as the two parties can’t come to a settlement.

No wonder some supporters have blasted him for stealing a living.

Has there been a worse signing than Ouasim Bouy at Leeds?

The current Leeds squad have been forced to train from home and when they return to complete the season, it’s rather unlikely that the Dutchman will be involved, especially as he’s AWOL somewhere in his homeland.

Here’s how the United faithful have been destroying him on social media…

Captions it “Part of the Plan” 👀

What plan? Not getting into the U23s…. — Lucy (@Lucy_LUFC) April 29, 2020

Looks like a center parcs advert — Debbie Young 💙💛 (@Debyoung76) April 29, 2020

All any club has to do is contact almost any of his previous clubs and they’ll be put off 😂 — ryan 🇮🇹 (@RLB_500) April 29, 2020

Tooo right, what a horrific watch. — Cameron Simpson (@allmodcams) April 29, 2020

Just what a potential new employer wanted to see…pictures of you getting out of your Porsche 😂 — Tom (@Tommeh_7) April 29, 2020

compare it to Harrisons vids!! — JDPPhotoUK (@JDPPhotoUK) April 29, 2020

Bet he would float like a buoy in that lake. Warning others of the hazard he is! — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) April 29, 2020

Not of a lot of him actually playing football in there 🤔 — Marching On Together (@motforum) April 29, 2020

I know he’s getting paid but what sort of footballer would want to settle for not playing a competitive game for a full 4 year contract? Especially when he’s not even reached his peak yet, how can any other club take him on now? — Shaun (@ShaunPK92) April 29, 2020

Wouldn’t trust him to deliver a pizza — Dan (@DManNotts) April 29, 2020

Whats the definition of 'stealing a wage' https://t.co/8lAjfy8js9 — marc blackburn STAY IN, SAVE LIVES FFS!!!!!!!!!!!! (@marcyeboah) April 29, 2020

