Leeds fans destroy Ouasim Bouy

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 30/4/2020 | 07:05pm

Leeds United fans do you remember Ouasim Bouy? The chances are you don’t. The 26-year-old joined the club in 2017 as one of the first signings of the Andrea Radrizzani era yet to this day, has never featured in a senior game.

In fact, he’s been nowhere near west Yorkshire all season but this week he has posted a cryptic video to Instagram, which has caused outrage amongst some of the Elland Road faithful.

According to Phil Hay, Bouy is sitting pretty on a healthy first-team wage at the club despite Marcelo Bielsa wanting nothing to do with him and there’s a real chance he sees out the final year of his contract next season as the two parties can’t come to a settlement.

No wonder some supporters have blasted him for stealing a living.

The current Leeds squad have been forced to train from home and when they return to complete the season, it’s rather unlikely that the Dutchman will be involved, especially as he’s AWOL somewhere in his homeland.

Here’s how the United faithful have been destroying him on social media…

