Leeds fans excited by Adolfo Gaich transfer report

A recent transfer report has left plenty of Leeds United supporters brimming with excitement this week.

According to Football Insider, the west Yorkshire outfit are ‘closely monitoring’ San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich ahead of a potential summer move upon their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

It’s claimed that the Argentine forward has a release clause of £12m and has attracted interest across Europe, although his preference is thought to be a move to Italy’s Serie A.

And many at Elland Road would love to see him arrive…

Unreal on football manager — ⚽️ Kevin Power ⚽️ (@kevinpower93) June 1, 2020

A bargain and a good addition https://t.co/R7QQ1zqBzM — Wilford Lions Seniors (@LionsWilford) June 2, 2020

Inter Milan are in talks with gaitch of leeds beat inter to him big statement — ¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥¥ (@VeerKantelia1) June 1, 2020

We all love Marcelo – but obviously it’s Victor Orta that does all this stuff. Looks like a good one though – similar in style and look to Martin Palermo — Matt Crayton (@MattCray) June 1, 2020

I’d wait for the Qatari lot to get their mitts on Leeds and bring us Haaland & Mbappe…… Just as a taster…. 💙🤍💛#lufc — StevieDee (@StevieDee710) June 1, 2020

The 21-year-old has bagged five goals in 13 appearances this campaign despite only playing 680 minutes, via Transfermarkt.

It’s led to one supporter likening the forward to Martin Palermo, who one played for Villarreal whilst others believe it would be a “big statement” to land him.

Some other members of the United faithful were quick to suggest that this sort of news probably means that manager Marcelo Bielsa is going to stay.

There were even some lauding Gaich as the ideal sort of striker the Argentine likes as he’s “mobile” and runs about a lot.

The most exciting part to that article is Bielsa wanting to sign players. Don’t care who the player is so long as its Bielsa bringing them! — 1919 = 1.919… (@Bollakzoid) June 2, 2020

The best part of this news is that bielsa would want to stick around next season if promoted. Always had a horrible feeling he would leave regardless — Damon Chandler (@damonlufc88) June 1, 2020

Whatever Bielsa wants he should get 👍 — Nick Mallinder 💙💛 (@mallindoso) June 1, 2020

Certainly fits the mould of a Bielsa ST. — Jay (@JaySaunders17) June 1, 2020

if bielsa wants him then get him simple — scotty782lufc (@scotty782lufc) June 1, 2020

A gamble but could be a good gamble. Only 21 but scored 5 in 12 yet only started in 30% of games but has been capped for the full Argentina team once but also played U20/23 internationals. Fairly mobile and plenty of running, so could be a Bielsa type player. — Doc (@333doc1) June 1, 2020

Leeds currently have Patrick Bamford and RB Leipzig loanee Jean-Kevin Augustin to call upon to lead the line with the latter having an obligation to buy should the club clinch promotion in these final nine matches.

Therefore, it raises questions to if these reports are accurate, although one fan believes it could push the 26-year-old closer to the exit door.

That’s paddy gone then — Robert walker (@Pointmany) June 1, 2020

Hope it’s true. But Bamford will be near impossible to get out. Presumably his wages would near double in the PL, he has 2 years left on his contract, and when he’s not virtue signalling about social justice his finishing is league 1 standard. #lufc — Jonny (@cyclingjonny) June 1, 2020

