Leeds fans go wild over Ben White report

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 11:55am

Leeds United fans have been going wild this week after a fresh report emerged surrounding popular loan star Ben White.

According to John Percy at the Telegraph, the Brighton loanee is set to sign a two-month extension to his loan deal to remain at Elland Road for the conclusion of the 2019/20 Championship campaign.

It’s claimed the Premier League outfit will hold talks with the west Yorkshiremen this week with an extension until the end of July likely for the 22-year-old defender.

And the White faithful are absolutely thrilled by the news…

The centre-back as been integral to Marcelo Bielsa’s squad and their fortunes in the league this campaign. In fact, he’s not missed a single match and has even filled in for defensive lynchpin Kalvin Phillips on the odd occasion.

In 37 appearances, White has averaged three clearances, 2.3 interceptions, 1.7 tackles and 55.7 passes per game whilst also winning 2.8 aerial duels each match too, via WhoScored.

It’s undeniable that his inevitable return to the south coast is going to leave a huge hole in United’s backline, even more so with Gaetano Berardi looking likely to leave following the expiry of his contract.

But many at Elland Road are desperate to see him stay at the club permanently.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the young Englishman. Leeds will have a monumental fight on their hands to keep hold of him next season.

If Brighton get relegated, then they may be enticed into selling, but it’s believed that the PL big dogs are all keen on him, including front-runners for the title, Liverpool (as per The Athletic, via the Daily Mail).

This could well be a saga to develop over the course of the summer transfer window, whenever that may be.

AND in other news, Phil Hay makes claim about Leeds playing at neutral venues

