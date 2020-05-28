 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans brush off Noel Whelan's transfer claim on goalkeeper

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 07:29pm

A recent transfer claim from former striker Noel Whelan has caused a stir amongst the Leeds United faithful this week.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, he tipped the west Yorkshiremen to sign veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart from Burnley with him set to be out of contract in the summer.

Whelan said: “If he is available on a free transfer you are not going to be losing out on much. His wages will be big though, do not get me wrong but we could possibly get two years out of him.”

Who should be Leeds' number one GK next season?

Joe Hart

Illan Meslier

Kiko Casilla

Other...

Before adding: “He has the experience and I am sure he’s the leader we need.”

And it hasn’t gone down well at Elland Road.

The 33-year-old has struggled ever since his departure from Manchester City in 2018, although the fruits of that labour started to come into effect in 2016.

He was shifted out on loan to Torino and West Ham before joining the Clarets permanently, where he has been behind Nick Pope in the pecking order for over a season.

Hart has managed just 24 appearances in that time, keeping six clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

It has led to calls from some supporters that the veteran shot-stopper isn’t needed as they should be signing Illan Meslier on a permanent basis.

There were also claims that Hart wouldn’t fit the system Bielsa tries to deploy – and they could well be right given he wasn’t able to cement his name down under Guardiola, who developed his tactics from the Argentine.

Many also believe the former England number one is ‘past his sell-by date’ too.

It remains to be seen whether or not Leeds would actually be in for Hart, especially with him being on £45k-per-week, via Spotrac.

But clearly those at Elland Road would rather he didn’t sign if presented the opportunity.

AND in other news, Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays Premier League news

