Leeds fans brush off Noel Whelan’s transfer claim on goalkeeper

A recent transfer claim from former striker Noel Whelan has caused a stir amongst the Leeds United faithful this week.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, he tipped the west Yorkshiremen to sign veteran goalkeeper Joe Hart from Burnley with him set to be out of contract in the summer.

Whelan said: “If he is available on a free transfer you are not going to be losing out on much. His wages will be big though, do not get me wrong but we could possibly get two years out of him.”

Who should be Leeds' number one GK next season?

Joe Hart Vote Illan Meslier Vote Kiko Casilla Vote Other... Vote

Before adding: “He has the experience and I am sure he’s the leader we need.”

And it hasn’t gone down well at Elland Road.

No thank you — Bite (@biteyerlegs70) May 27, 2020

Jesus no!!!,Never rated him,and tbh honest,I think he’d upset the dressing room,We have a great team spirit at the club and around the dressing room 💙💛💙💛MOT — John Paul Fitzgerald (@JohnPaulFitzge1) May 27, 2020

Noooooooooooooooooo — John Hartley (@girven15) May 27, 2020

No chance

Blokes a big head, not for me — N (@N65590035N) May 27, 2020

Utter garbage! — WhiteHeart (@stevebandit) May 28, 2020

Hope not,another Paddy calamity Kenny after one last big pay day… — johnmat64 (@spirejohn1302) May 27, 2020

This is a wind up, right? He’s been finished ever since Pep binned him off… — 🧢 (@NathanLUFC__) May 27, 2020

The 33-year-old has struggled ever since his departure from Manchester City in 2018, although the fruits of that labour started to come into effect in 2016.

He was shifted out on loan to Torino and West Ham before joining the Clarets permanently, where he has been behind Nick Pope in the pecking order for over a season.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Hart has managed just 24 appearances in that time, keeping six clean sheets, via Transfermarkt.

It has led to calls from some supporters that the veteran shot-stopper isn’t needed as they should be signing Illan Meslier on a permanent basis.

Rather go with our young lad thanks ! — Andy LUFC (@AndrewRichardG5) May 27, 2020

Stick with Meslier….. — Aaron Taylor (@AzzaLufc) May 27, 2020

Meslier > Hart. Without a doubt — Streety👑 (@RStreetyy) May 27, 2020

There were also claims that Hart wouldn’t fit the system Bielsa tries to deploy – and they could well be right given he wasn’t able to cement his name down under Guardiola, who developed his tactics from the Argentine.

Many also believe the former England number one is ‘past his sell-by date’ too.

Pep got rid because he was not good with passing out from the back,Pep is a pupil of bielsas philosophy so no chance this will happen — bielsa’s lucky blue bucket 💙💛💙💛 (@delwright21) May 27, 2020

He’s past his sell by date, far better than him — Andy Firth (@AndrewFirth21) May 27, 2020

No thanks overated & past it — Julie Trimble (@trimble1959) May 27, 2020

Meslier way better on the ball Bielsa prefers that — James Freeman (@jamesmfreems) May 27, 2020

God please no, not good enough with his feet let alone with his hands, if he’s not good enough for pep, he’s not good enough for us — Mark💙💛 (@MarkSheppy67) May 27, 2020

Nooooooooooooo . If Bielsa stays doesn’t fit the criteria Bielsa wants. Can’t pass to save his life. Don’t need him . Worse come to worse give one of the kids a chance. We don’t want him. Pep got rid. Says it all. — andrew walker (@andrewlufc17) May 27, 2020

It remains to be seen whether or not Leeds would actually be in for Hart, especially with him being on £45k-per-week, via Spotrac.

But clearly those at Elland Road would rather he didn’t sign if presented the opportunity.

AND in other news, Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays Premier League news…