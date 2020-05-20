Leeds fans discuss Kyle Bartley on Twitter

Leeds United fans have been embroiled in a heated discussion on Twitter this week after one account asked whether or not they would take centre-back Kyle Bartley back should he become available this summer.

The Whites are set to lose loan star Ben White and out-of-contract Gaetano Berardi in the coming months, so Marcelo Bielsa is certainly going to need a central defensive addition ahead of the new season.

But many are torn by the former Swansea City loanee with him now plying his trade at title rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has been a regular feature under Slaven Bilic this campaign, starting 32 league games whilst averaging 4.7 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 50.2 passes per match, via WhoScored.

Bartley was at Elland Road for the season before Marcelo Bielsa joined the club and some fans believe he’d be a better option than skipper Liam Cooper whilst others have questioned his Premier League potential.

Here’s what the United faithful have been saying…

No – need better if we're playing PL football. — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) May 19, 2020

Personally I don’t think he’s good enough for the prem. — Paul LUFC 🇬🇧💙💛🇬🇧 (@Paullufc888) May 19, 2020

Yes – better player than Cooper. — Mike Whorley (@mikewhorley) May 19, 2020

Not good enough for the premier league. — David Stuart (@whiterosedave) May 19, 2020

No, I think we need to be aiming for better than him in the prem. — Rob (@mightywhitesfc) May 19, 2020

Yes, in a heartbeat. — WeAllLoveLeeds (@AllLoveLeeds) May 19, 2020

Loved Kyle and heartbroken when he left, we have however moved on so a no for me — Richard Lang (@richardlang05) May 19, 2020

Without a doubt. — WoolleyWhite (@WoolleyWhite) May 19, 2020

Not with those knees. I think we need to aim higher now, sorry. — Mark Inge (@markinge) May 19, 2020

Better than cooper , but not prem quality. But then again Bielsa is god, so that could change. — Marc Clarey (@clarey_marc) May 19, 2020

Nope. Leave it to Bielsa. — Steve (@Swc242) May 19, 2020

He’s injury prone and a liability at the back for West Brom. He’s not the same player from 3 years ago — Jack Hill (@jack_hill88) May 20, 2020

Nah. More interested in retaining Ben White and signing a Prem quality CB to pair up with him — James ⚪⚪ (@Jamesi1989) May 19, 2020

Replacement for White who will be going back which is a shame — mark (@GunnyMark) May 19, 2020

No, one season wonder. — jimbobalula (@jimbobalula1) May 19, 2020

No. He’s garbage. — Nick Stone (@nickcstoney) May 19, 2020

