Leeds fans discuss Kyle Bartley on Twitter

by Lewis Blain
20/5/2020 | 12:30pm

Leeds United fans have been embroiled in a heated discussion on Twitter this week after one account asked whether or not they would take centre-back Kyle Bartley back should he become available this summer.

The Whites are set to lose loan star Ben White and out-of-contract Gaetano Berardi in the coming months, so Marcelo Bielsa is certainly going to need a central defensive addition ahead of the new season.

But many are torn by the former Swansea City loanee with him now plying his trade at title rivals West Bromwich Albion.

The 28-year-old has been a regular feature under Slaven Bilic this campaign, starting 32 league games whilst averaging 4.7 clearances, 1.4 tackles and 50.2 passes per match, via WhoScored.

Bartley was at Elland Road for the season before Marcelo Bielsa joined the club and some fans believe he’d be a better option than skipper Liam Cooper whilst others have questioned his Premier League potential.

Here’s what the United faithful have been saying…

